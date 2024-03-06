Fans Want to Know if This Fantastical Thai Rom-Com Is Getting a Season 2 Renewal

Ready, Set, Love is one of the more original romantic comedy series airing right now. So naturally, fans want to know if a second season is on the way.

The Thai series Ready, Set, Love has one of the stranger story premises in popular television. A pandemic hits the world, causing male births to decline rapidly, leading to women outnumbering men considerably. This massive discrepancy causes a huge rush in demand for the few men left in the world.

These men become extremely valuable and are put up as prizes for women to earn in a government-created contest known as “Ready, Set, Love.” The story revolves around protagonist Day, who meets a handsome man named Son. What follows is plot twists and unraveled conspiracies.

If you’re looking for concrete news on a season 2 release date, we have bad news. Netflix has not yet renewed the Thai Ready, Set, Love for a second season. Netflix’s decision to renew a show or not generally hinges on its overall viewership. Ready, Set, Love premiered recently, on February 15, 2024, so it may be too early to tell how popular the series is.

The cast of Ready, Set, Love includes Kemisara Paladesh (Day), Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen (Son), Trisanu Soranun, Nichapalak Thongkham, and more.

What season 2 of Ready, Set, Love might have in store

Spoilers for season 1 of Ready, Set, Love ahead

So, where did season 1 leave off? On a pretty big cliffhanger. The story jumps ahead four years into the future, long after the competition is over. Son and Day are now together and have a child. Mrs. Kwan, who is revealed to be the true mastermind behind it all who’s rigging the show, finds out where they’re living in City Ground. The season leaves ends on a suspenseful note, which would most likely be resolved in season 2.

Ready, Set, Love is currently streaming on Netflix.

