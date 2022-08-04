Moon Knight came and went into the night leaving so many of us wondering when we’d see Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and Jake Lockley again. It has since been pretty quiet on the Moon Knight front and while the show ended in May, it still has many of us wondering when we can see Oscar Isaac as the man burdened with Khonshu’s bidding and struggling with his own life as his D.I.D. is both used to his advantage with the powers that Khonshu brings him but also forces Marc, Steven, and as we saw in the finale, Jake explore their trauma.

The silence about the show has been torture for those of us who want to see Isaac back in action, until recently, when director Mohamed Diab and Oscar Isaac decided to tease fans a bit, and so now we do have some hints that this won’t be his only outing as Moon Knight.

Mohamed Diab and Oscar Isaac teasing Season 2 in Cairo

“The question on everyone’s mind, is there season 2?” Diab’s daughter posted on TikTok, and it shows her moving the camera to reveal Diab, who says, “Of Moon Knight?” in response to her question. And just when you think that’s it, the camera moves again, and Oscar Isaac is there. He says, “Why else would we be in Cairo?” So, going off of this, if it isn’t at least in the works at Marvel, it is something that Diab and Isaac want enough to start hinting about it.

But their being in Cairo together and posting this does make me think that we’re going to have an announcement soon, because why else tease us all with the promise of more Moon Knight if it’s just going to be a longer waiting game? What we know right now is that Disney’s D23 is coming in September, and this could be a hint to what’s going to be announced there, because we didn’t get many announcements for the future of Marvel television at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, despite all the big news we did get.

So could this be their hint that we’ll get an official announcement soon?

‘Moon Knight’s Emmy Submission

The show has been submitted for Emmy consideration under a limited series, which isn’t that shocking, and the promotion for the show has been that of a “miniseries”— which points toward a single season of the show with the option of having Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and Moon Knight show up in other Marvel properties.

However, even though Marvel submitted the show as a limited series for the Emmys, originally it was reported that they planned on submitting Loki as an original series as well, and instead had to submit it in the Drama series category—as it is, in fact, getting a second season. Additionally, we didn’t know about Loki‘s second season until after the finale premiered, so we still could have more Moon Knight coming our way.

Moon Knight’s Connection to Other Properties

If there isn’t a second season—we have to think about how they’ll tie him in to the universe. So, instantly my thoughts go to Dane Whitman. The character, played by Kit Harrington in Eternals, has a comic history connecting to Blade (who is coming to the MCU with Mahershala Ali as Eric Brooks a.k.a. Blade), and also, Moon Knight. Whitman becomes Black Knight, and we saw him in Eternals picking up the Ebony Blade—with Blade himself asking Whitman if he’s ready for all it entails.

But as ScreenRant points out, Black Knight has a connection to Moon Knight through the Midnight Sons and so we could, in theory, see Marc Spector and Moon Knight show up somewhere else down the line with Dane or Eric.

That’s not to say a season two wouldn’t be a better choice, I think the show would benefit from a second season and letting fans further explore Marc, Steven, Khonshu, Layla, and the rest of the world that is associated with the Moon Knight comics. But if they choose to leave the show at just one season, there are other places that Marc can appear. He’s got to come back, right?

Oscar Isaac’s comments on season 2

Recently in an interview with Radio Times, Isaac talked about the series as a whole and whether we’d see Marc, Steven, and the cast of Moon Knight again. “You know, I think we approached it as ‘this is the story.’ And let’s just put everything out on the table on this story. There’s definitely no official plans to continue it. I think it would depend on what the story is.”

But don’t worry, he loves playing Steven. “That being said, I love being Steven,” he said. “I just love it. It’s just like, physically, it’s so much fun to be him. So, you know, if there was a story that really made sense, I’d be happy to be part of it.”

So it doesn’t seem like anything is in the works right this second but that doesn’t mean that Isaac is fully done playing these characters either.

So, Will There Be a Season 2?

Ultimately, the show’s future on Disney Plus is up in the air and we still don’t know whether or not we’ll see Marc and Steven in another Marvel property. The finale for the show left us with quite the journey ahead for Steven and Marc so we could easily have more Moon Knight in our future.

What do you think is next for Moon Knight and crew?

