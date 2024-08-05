Season 4 of Jeremy Renner’s Crime Drama Could Potentially Arrive as Early as 2025

One of many titles from Taylor Sheridan’s impressive catalog, Mayor of Kingstown has established itself as a fairly decent crime thriller watch across its three seasons.

The third season of the Jeremy Renner-starrer concluded recently, leaving several questions answered in its season finale. These loose ends are likely to be tied up in the fourth season, on which the show’s co-creator and star Hugh Dillon gave a vague but relatively reassuring response.

Dillon was interviewed by Variety, and when the interviewer mentioned that “a fourth season hasn’t officially been announced, but I can’t imagine it wouldn’t happen, right?” here’s what he had to say:

It’s a bit cliché, but from your mouth to God’s ears. Hugh Dillon/Variety

While the show exactly hasn’t been able to appease the critics, it has found a lot of love among audiences. Its viewing numbers have been steadily impressive since its debut in 2021, going toe-to-toe with some of the most popular television shows out there. Paramount is known to show faith in its marquee shows, and Mayor of Kingstown consistently remaining in the network’s top 10 list has all but guaranteed it a continuation.

Renner leads the cast as Michael “Mike” McClusky, the shot-caller of the McClusky family, who are responsible for maintaining peace in the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan. The series takes a closer look at the prevalent corruption, income disparity, and other vices that plague the place, with the family’s desperate attempt to keep the various cliques in the town in check.

Supporting Renner are Dillon, Tobi Bamtefa, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Derek Webster, and Michael Beach. Aidan Gillen, Kyle Chandler, and Dianne Wiest have also appeared in the series in secondary roles. All three seasons so far have been ten episodes long, with season 4 expected to follow suit. The turnaround time for a particular season is relatively quick, and if a fourth season is indeed confirmed, fans can expect it to land as early as mid-2025.

