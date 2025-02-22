Will there be ‘Luca 2’?

It’s a tale as old as time: whenever a Disney/Pixar movie gets popular, demands for a sequel grow and grow until suddenly the internet is convinced a sequel exists and is coming out.



For example, yesterday my Facebook feed was overrun with people posting an AI-generated poster for A Bug’s Life 2 and talking about how excited they were to see it. There is no A Bug’s Life 2, people! And if there was, Disney (hopefully) wouldn’t be using AI-generated art on the poster!

Sorry, bit of a sore point with me. So what’s all this about a Luca 2? Some people are sure there’s going to be one. The Google AI overview (ah, more AI) tells me it exists and will be coming out in 2027. Well, if you’re planning for that, Pixar fans, you are going to be very disappointed when 2027 rolls round. Because Luca 2 does not exist. The information you’re receiving is… fishy. (See what I did there?)

No-one is saying the original 2021 movie, a coming of age story about an adorable fish boy, shouldn’t get a sequel. I’d be happy to see one! But the creators aren’t working on one at present. Director Enrico Cararosa wrote on X (then Twitter) back in 2022: “A sequel is not currently in the works. I love Luca and its characters of course … but I’m developing a new original film.”

Now there was some talk about a sequel or spinoff a year prior to that, back in 2021, just after the original movie came out. Maybe that’s where wires are getting crossed. During a interview with Syfy, Casarosa said the cast and crew used to joke about a spinoff featuring Sacha Baron Cohen’s character Ugo “showing you around the deep, and he thinks it’s amazing, but it’s an awful life.” But of course, that never happened in the end. In the same interview, Casarosa spoke about where a sequel could go if one ever happened, saying, “We joked because of Guilia’s past and the fact that her parents are separated, that there’s a Parent Trap sequel here, where they’re trying to get Massimo and her mom back together. It was a joke, but I find that kind of funny and interesting.” And Emma Berman, the actress behind Guilia, agreed. “I think it would be really cool to see [Guilia’s] relationship with her mom and how Luca kind of joins their family a little,” the actress tells us.” I think it’d be a really fun thing to see how Luca is maybe treated at school when they find out he’s a sea monster.”

So there are ideas floating around for a Luca 2, but no-one is working on it yet. If you want to know what happened to the characters once the credits on Luca rolled, though, why not watch the Pixar short Ciao Alberto?

