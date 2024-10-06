Will there be ‘Hellbound’ season 2?

We all need to be on our best behavior. I’m serious. Help that little old lady across the street. Slow down at the yellow light. And if you buy organic bananas at the grocery store, don’t select “regular” at the self-checkout, or we’re all doomed. Hellbound season 2 is coming.

Hellbound season 2’s judgment awaits

Hellbound is indeed getting a second season. Like the dark angel of judgment, Netflix announced the series’ imminent return in 2022. Production began in 2023. The new season is now slated to release on October 25, 2024. A new teaser trailer has also been revealed, which you can watch below.

Be good to your neighbor and clear your internet search history, because judgment is coming, and judgment is seldom kind.

If the angels were Olympic judges, they’d be giving us all zeros and ones. Hellbound takes place in a world where otherworldly powers are indeed watching and doling out divine justice from above. Humanity, by and large, is on the naughty list.

Basically, a freaky angel face apparition keeps showing up on Earth and making announcements to humanity. When the angel names a sinful human (and it always does, like clockwork), big, buff smoke demons come up from hell to teach the offender a lesson. Not in a sexy “I’ve been bad” way, but in a “beat you to death in front of your loved ones” kind of way.

It’s no surprise that Hellbound is returning. The K-horror series was a hit from week one. It cracked the Top 20 list in 90 different countries. That’s literally over half of all countries on Earth. Indeed, the planet is spellbound by the series, frozen in fear.

So what will happen in the second season?

As season one showed us, there is (sort of) a bright side to being massacred by buff judgement demons. People are coming back from the dead, right after humanity gave up on them! The New Truth cult has done a damn good job convincing humanity that the (previously) dead and gone sinners were “sinners” after all. But what do these resurrections mean? Only Heaven knows for sure.

Hellbound season 2 will be released on October 25, only on Netflix.

