Do you hear it? The voice of the people? It cries out to be satisfied. We need more Heartstopper! But wait, didn’t a new season just come out? Yes, but it’s not enough: the people crave the promise of another new season.

So, will there be Heartstopper season 4 now that season 3 is available to stream? Read on.

What’s the tea with Heartstopper season 4?

Despite being only a few years old, Heartstopper has had a lustrous career. Alice Oseman’s best-selling British graphic novels were adapted for the screen in 2022, and the acolytes poured in. Ravenous fans hungered to know the story of shy n’ sweet high schooler Charlie (Joe Locke) and his blooming love for rough around the edges rugby player Nick (Kit Connor). The series reigned supreme at the top of the Netflix charts, and the show’s first two seasons spent a combined total of six weeks in the coveted Top 10. Season 2 boasts 55.5 million hours watched in three weeks alone. Pair that with the series’ 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and you’ve got a streaming juggernaut on your hands.

If season 3 is as well received as the first two, Netflix would be fools not to renew the show for another. As of now, though, the fools at Netflix have not renewed Heartstopper for a fourth season. The voice of the people wails for more, and depending on ratings, Netflix will likely supply it.

So, what will a potential Heartstopper season 4 cover? That’s a bit of a thorny issue, considering part of the story isn’t written. According to an interview with The Guardian, Alice Oseman is currently working on the sixth and final installment of the Heartstopper comic. Despite being “only 50 pages in,” Oseman said she knows exactly what’s going to happen to our two star-crossed high school lovers.

Oseman has her work cut out for her. Should the final season be greenlit, Oseman intends to illustrate her comic and write the show’s script simultaneously. “I will most likely be drawing Vol 6 simultaneously while writing the season 4 scripts, even if we haven’t been renewed,” she wrote on Patreon and stressed that she “really, extremely, devoutly” needs the comic’s final volume to come out before the show’s final season.

What can fans expect from the finale? According to Oseman, it won’t be another rhapsodic journey to a foreign land like Charlie and Nick’s season 2 Paris trip. The final volume will be an intimate portrait of two characters in love, sans a “big villain” or “big adventure.” The adventure will take place in Nick and Charlie’s hearts instead.

