Will there be ‘Beauty In Black’ season 3?

Whether you love or hate him, Tyler Perry is quite the prolific director. His latest show, Beauty in Black, has been out for a while, and some fans might be wondering if there will be a Beauty in Black season 3.

Recommended Videos

Kimmie, a young stripper, is caught between a rock and a hard place: she wants to be a cosmetologist, but she’s strapped with insurmountable debt. For her, the only way out is to be a stripper, but this life is riddled with problems and consequences within the world the TV show makes. Kimmie finds out there’s a Beauty in Black hair school scholarship and applies to it, hoping it’ll change her life for the better. The powerful Bellarie family is the benefactor behind this scholarship. But trouble looms on the horizon as the family harbors plenty of secrets and suspense.

According to Coming Soon, there is no confirmation for a Beauty in Black season 3 as of now. Season 1 was split into two parts, which each part containing 8 episodes. Part 1 released on October 24, 2024 and part 2 came out on March 6, 2025. This follows the standard Netflix model of releasing all episodes of TV season simultaneously.

Taylor Polidore Williams plays the main character Kimmie. Polidore has starred in other projects such as Snowfall, Wicked City (2022), The Loud House, and so on. Crystle Stewart plays as Mallory Bellarie, the matriarch of the Bellarie family behind the Bellarie scholarship. As said by Business Insider, Stewart was suspended from the Miss Universe Organization following a slew of allegations.

I’m somewhat mixed on Beauty in Black. On the one hand, I think that Tyler Perry is sometimes disproportionately misaligned, as many people of color do enjoy his works. On the other hand, there’s plenty of criticisms of him that are more than appropriate.

Perry is no stranger to controversy in how he writes Black peopleas many critics have pointed out, and it seems Beauty in Black unfortunately shares some of that as well. Andrew Lawrence of The Guardian criticized the show for its “one-dimensional” characters, saying that the motivations are flat and there aren’t strong reasons to empathize with them. Kimmie in particular is kind of ruthlessly made a simple, naive woman with a bad attitude that reeks of misogynoir on Perry’s part.

You can watch Beauty in Black and many other TV shows on Netflix currently with a monthly Netflix subscription account.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy