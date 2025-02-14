‘The end is the end’: Will there be ‘Bad Sisters’ season 3?

While we don’t necessarily want more bad things to happen to the Bad Sisters, that doesn’t mean we don’t want more of the show. The feminist Irish black comedy on Apple TV+ finished its second season with suspense, violence, and even some surprises. Here’s what we know about the possibility of a Bad Sisters season 3—and maybe even a Bad Sisters spin-off.

Recommended Videos

Spoilers for Bad Sisters season 2 ahead.

While the title of the season 2 finale was “Cliff Hanger,” the episode and the season did not actually end on one. The finale wrapped up every loose end of Grace’s death and Ian’s … whole deal. (Kidnapping! Blackmail! Cons! These sisters really do manage to get entangled with the worst men. He also called the Garvey sisters “hysterical women,” which isn’t a federal crime in and of itself but should be.) We found out whose body was in the trunk at the beginning of the season, and the sisters finally have law enforcement on their side. They’re clear of any crimes they may or may not have committed. The series could end right here.

Will Bad Sisters return for season 3?

There’s no word from Apple yet whether Bad Sisters season 3 is a go. In the meantime, Sharon Horgan has spoken to several publications about the likelihood of the show continuing and the direction a potential season 3 would take. The star and creator told Collider that “it’s a ‘wait and see’ kind of thing,” noting that she never even intended for there to be a season 2. Horgan told Deadline, on the other hand, that “I feel like the ending is the ending.” So, it seems like it really could go either way. At least, if this is the end, Bad Sisters didn’t leave any big questions unanswered, and it ended on a positive-ish note.

In an interview with Bustle, Horgan said that one potential focus for season 3 or perhaps a Bad Sisters spin-off is Blánaid (Saise Quinn), Grace and John Paul’s teenage daughter. “When we were coming to the end of the edit,” Horgan said, “we were being asked about if there was a way to take it further. And for me, the end is the end, and I feel really strongly about that. But the only thing that I thought was about Blánaid.” On the one hand, Horgan said, Blánaid ends the season with her family safe and together, remembering her mother. But, on the other hand, there’s the reveal that she knew more about her father than she let on—and that’s sure to affect her going forward. Bad Daughter, anyone? What about Bad Cousins: A Bad Sisters TNG Story?

As for where you can see the titular sisters going forward, Horgan will play Amanda Knox’s mother in a true crime series this year. Anne-Marie Duff will star in a crime-adjacent series called Reunion, and two other Bad Sisters stars are working with some serious auteur filmmakers. Eve Hewson has a Noah Baumbach film and a Steven Spielberg film in the works. Sarah Greene is attached to Terrance Malick and Jim Jarmusch’s next films, respectively. Not too shabby!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy