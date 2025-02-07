Will there be another ‘Twilight’ movie? Do we even want one?

The thought of a new Twilight movie fills me with delight and terror in equal measure. I’m terrified because I know a trainwreck when I see one and the Twilight franchise is very much a trainwreck (somewhat endearingly), but I’m delighted because like Marie Kondo, I love mess.

Fortunately, or unfortunately if you also love mess, the rumors of a sixth Twilight movie with the original cast are only rumors. A fake fan-made trailer making the rounds a few months back set parts of the internet aflame, but there’s no truth to the trailer. However, if our intel’s correct, you might still have a reason to bust out the Team Edward or Team Jacob merch soon.

Netflix, home to many a vampire tale, announced plans to adapt Midnight Sun into a new series. Yes, just like the captivating bloodsuckers themselves, Twilight cannot stay dead! For those who didn’t consume everything Twilight in eighth grade like me, Midnight Sun is a retelling of the first book’s events from Edward’s perspective. The new series will be animated, unlike the movies we all know and love to loathe, but that doesn’t mean we can rule out a cast reunion just yet. Another Netflix animated series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, brought back the entire ensemble cast to reprise their roles in the 2010 film. As unlikely as it is to imagine a world where Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson would act alongside each other again, it isn’t impossible.

According to Netflix, Stephanie Meyer will be executive producing the series with Fickle Fish Films (Twilight, Austenland, Down a Dark Hall) partner Meghan Hibbett. Other executive producers include Temple Hill Entertainment’s (Twilight, The Fault in Our Stars, Smile) Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey, and Picturestart’s (Sweethearts, Strays) Eric Feig and Samie Kim Falvey. Sinead Daly (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) will executive produce and write Midnight Sun. Details on the cast will come closer to the series’ release.

While there are a lot of problems with the Twilight series—Jacob’s “imprinting” on a newly born child springs to mind—I do have a nostalgic appreciation for the franchise, born out of my teenage binge-reading habits and profound disappointment with Breaking Dawn. Like all of the former Twi-hards I know, I remain critical of the series but still rewatch the first film every fall, and a good Twilight meme can send the group chat into hysterics. Despite my complicated relationship with Twilight, I’m cautiously interested in the new animated series. Will it be good? Probably not. Will I still enjoy it? Probably, or at least I’ll enjoy all the mess it creates. In these dark times, sometimes it’s the little things like a Twilight reboot that keep us going.

