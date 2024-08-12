Netflix’s other hit Millie Bobby Brown franchise awaits its third film’s release date!

A major factor in Millie Bobby Brown’s successful career has been her collaborations with Netflix, with horror drama Stranger Things putting her on the map and the Enola Holmes film franchise accentuating it further.

The previous film in the mystery movie series, Enola Holmes 2, was released in 2022, and since then fans have been eagerly awaiting updates regarding the possibility of a threequel. Their call was answered in November 2023, when it was confirmed that a third part in the franchise is in the works.

The head of Netflix Film, Scott Stuber, revealed in an interview with Collider that a screenplay was being prepared for Enola Holmes 3 at the time. Here’s Stuber’s full quote from his interaction with the website, which covered the streamer’s admiration for Bobby Brown and future projects involving her:

You know, she’s such a great homegrown star for us. I mean, obviously, Stranger Things is huge for us in that, and watching her grow as an actress. We have a film called Damsel with her in the spring, which I’m really excited about, [from] Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. Then, getting that character right. The Holmes IP is weirdly elastic. Obviously, Warner Bros. did an incredible job with Downey and Jude Law, so this idea that we can extend that IP with her is exciting. So, we’re working once again on a screenplay to try to get that. But yes, aspiration. I’d like to do another one.” Scott Stuber/Collider

Since then, there haven’t been any concrete updates regarding the film, and Stuber since then has left Netflix. However, it is safe to assume that the movie is still going to see light of the day, based on both the earlier films’ reception and Bobby Brown’s bankability.

There is no confirmation regarding the film’s release date yet, and as things stand, the project hasn’t begun production yet, either. The first two parts were released in 2020 and 2022, respectively, and going by the pattern, a late 2024 release should have been on the cards. However, the rate at which the things are moving forward, it will be surprising to see Enola Holmes 3 hit the streamer before late 2025 or early 2026.

Brown’s last Netflix release, Damsel, was a major success and has become one of the most-streamed movies of all time on the platform. She is a part of the ongoing production of the final season of Stranger Things, which is expected to arrive in 2025.

