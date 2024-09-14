Emily Cooper may need to learn a new language in ‘Emily in Paris’ season 5

Emily in Paris season 4, part 2 has finally been unleashed on Netflix. For the last four seasons, Emily has been reveling in the joys of living in Paris, from drooling over flaky croissants to flouncing through every Parisienne monument. But maybe now it’s time for a change, non?

Recommended Videos

Spoilers ahead for Emily in Paris season 4, part 2.

Emily arrived in Paris as a naive American girl from Chicago who only expected to be there briefly before returning home to her boyfriend to get engaged and live out the beige suburban dream. Well, that didn’t happen. She fell out of love with her boyfriend and in love with Paris, eventually becoming a full-time staff member at Sylvie’s agency Agence Grateau after Savoir disintegrated. It would seem, though, that our Emily is ready for a new challenge and French is no longer the only language she has to worry about (not that she worried too much about it in the first place, let’s be honest).

All roads lead to Rome

In episode 6, Emily is left stranded on a snowy mountain by Gabrielle, who instead takes off after his pregnant (or so he thinks) ex-fiance, Camille. As Emily struggles down the ski slope she is saved by a mysterious and hot (obviously) Italian man who, for some unknown reason, falls head over heels with her at that moment. At the bottom, Emily finally gets mad at Gabrielle for abandoning her and breaks up with him, believing he will always choose Camille, especially as she’s still under the impression that Camille will be the mother of his child. Camille chooses to say nothing about the fact she isn’t pregnant despite the mess it’s caused. (I really can’t tell if the writers want us to like Camille or not).

After going through the lows of the break-up in a refreshingly emotionally honest moment for Emily, the “Italian Stallion,” otherwise known as Marcello (Eugenio Franchesini), makes a remarkable reappearance—quelle surprise! Marcello’s role in the show sets up the season’s big finale. After Emily heads to Rome to spend time with him she finds herself, once again, turning her personal life into her work life. Sylvie and Agence Grateau dash to Italy to secure a bid for Marcello’s family business, which just so happens to be the most exclusive cashmere company in the world. However, there is one condition—they must set up an office in Rome and Emily must be its lead.

Au revoir, Paris. Ciao, Rome!

(Netflix)

The bombastic season 4 finale sees Emily immediately thrust into her new position. Emily doesn’t know what to make of it at first, but she is shown her new apartment, a large one with a stunning view. She, of course, whips out her phone to take a photo of herself by the window with the city of Rome sprawling out behind her, a clear callback to the very first episode of the series.

She is about to change her Instagram handle, deleting the “Paris” from “Emily in Paris” and about to replace it with what we can only assume will be “Rome” when a knock on the door from Marcello stops her from doing so. Could this be a fakeout? She hasn’t changed the title yet, so is it or is it not official? And what happens to the rest of the cast should the show be officially renewed for season 5?

What makes it slightly more believable is that the episode ends by leaving an open door for other cast members to join her in Rome. Mindy has just had a breakup, lost her place in Eurovision thanks to her ex, and is more than happy to join Emily in the Italian capital. Sylvie has a love interest based in Rome, a city she loves. Gabrielle has finally gotten his Michelin star and with it, the opportunity for expansion. Where, oh where do you think he will expand to? Gabrielle realizes he has made a mistake in letting Emily go and it ends on a cliffhanger, with him asking Mindy exactly where Emily is.

It looks likely that Emily in Paris/Rome season 5 will split time between Rome and Paris, but where will Emily choose to stay permanently? Where, or who has captured her heart the most? Hopefully, we’ll have news of a renewal soon.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy