Will There Be a ‘The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey’ Season 2?

The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey is an adorable show everyone needs to check out. Some fans might be wondering if there will be a The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey season 2.

As of now, season 2 of The Weakest Tamer has not yet been confirmed. According to We Got This Covered, the light novel is still being written, so new content for the anime might come at a crawl. The series was originally made as a web novel by author Honobonoru500. It was eventually acquired and published by TO Books in November 2019 and became an anime series from January to March 2024 by Studio Massket.

The story of The Weakest Tamer is pretty straightforward. It centers around a girl named Ivy who was given a second chance at life after dying in a previous one. She now goes around the world taming creatures such as slimes. Currently, there are 12 episodes of the anime and 11 volumes of the light novel.

The casting for the anime includes Ivy (Aina Suzuki), Sora (Mutsumi Tamura), Ciel (Anna Mugiho), Luba (Fumi Hirano), Ogto (Kenta Miyake), Vellivera (Kohsuke Toriumi), Seyzelk (Masaki Terasoma), Lattrua (Taku Yashiro), Borolda (Tomokazu Sugita), and Rikvelt (Hiroki Yasumoto).

One of the driving central conflicts of the show is Ivy’s lack of taming ability initially, as her Tamer skill is 0-star. This leads to a lot of abuse from her family, as they see her as entirely worthless. After being cast out of the village, Ivy spends her days living in the forest, meeting up with characters like the fortune teller.

The Weakest Tamer is streaming on Crunchyroll and is also available to watch on Amazon Prime with a Crunchyroll add-on subscription.

