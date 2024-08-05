We’re (Probably) Getting a Fourth Season of ‘The Orville’!

The Orville slowly grew from a silly Star Trek parody into one of the best sci-fi shows of its era. How did that happen? Well, at one point, it began leaning into the social commentary and became its own thing, a magnificent space adventure with zest, style, and a love of Dolly Parton.

Recommended Videos

It had its first two seasons on Fox and its next on Hulu, picking up good ratings along the way. While 2017’s season one received quite negative reviews, people responded very well to the change of tone after that, and seasons two and three saw the show gain plenty of new fans. Including me!

Season three ended on a happy note, without a cliffhanger, and it would have been a pretty satisfying ending overall if the show had stopped there. But fans still wanted more—and now we’re very possibly finally getting it! Actor Scott Grimes, who plays Lieutenant Gordon Malloy, spoke to audiences at the Star Trek Las Vegas convention this month and announced that the show would begin shooting a fourth season in 2025.

Scott Grimes just put out that #TheOrville will start shooting a new season after New Years sometime #STLV pic.twitter.com/47ffN0Etmp — Trek Profiles Podcast (@TrekProfiles) August 3, 2024

It’s worth pointing out, however, that this news isn’t officially confirmed by Hulu, and all we have to go on are reports of what Grimes said. But, The Orville was never officially canceled, either. Creator and lead actor Seth MacFarlane has said on several occasions that he hopes to continue the show. Back in January of this year, MacFarlane told The Wrap, “All I can tell you is that there is no official death certificate for The Orville. It is still with us. I can’t go any further than that at the moment. There are too many factors.”

Fingers crossed, then, that all those factors have now been taken care of, and what Scott Grimes said was 100% correct. There has been an Orville-shaped hole in my life ever since 2022 and I would love more!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy