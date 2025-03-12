Will there be ‘A Remarkable Place To Die’ season 2?

Crime dramas are all the rage nowadays, and A Remarkable Place to Die is one of the latest to capitalize on this trend. If you’re a fan of the show, you’re probably wondering if there will be A Remarkable Place to Die season 2.

New Zealand-Australian crime drama A Remarkable Place to Die first released on November 3, 2024 on TVNZ 1. Philly de Lacey created the show, and is best known for producing shows like Wolf Creek and Lego Masters NZ. The plot follows homicide detective Anais Mallory (Preston Crayford) who teams up with fellow Detective Delaney (Matt Whelan) to solve local crimes and the death of Mallory’s own sister.

As of now, there isn’t info on whether there will be A Remarkable Place to Die season 2. According to Decider, the final two episodes 3-4 aired on March 3 and March 10 of 2025 respectively. And while a second season hasn’t been announced yet, this could change in the future.

I gotta say: New Zealand is killing it with film & TV projects that make the country look gorgeous. Filming A Remarkable Place to Die in Queenstown, New Zealand was a brilliant cinematography decision because the show has plenty of beautiful landscape shots. If you’re the type of person who was convinced by the Lord of the Rings movies to put New Zealand on your travel list, this show will do a lot for you in that department.

The juxtaposition of natural landscape beauty and the grisly subject matter gives one a chill in the spine. It’s eerily effective. Anais’s detective work is made all the more emotional due to the fact that she’s still carrying considerable grief for the death of Lynne, her sister. In fact, one of the show’s earliest murder cases involves a man who died like Lynne did: falling off of Skipper’s Canyon. It’s clear that Lynne’s presence lingers long after her passing.

You can watch A Remarkable Place to Die on streaming platforms Acorn TV, Sling TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

