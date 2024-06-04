Amazon Betting Big on ‘Culpa mía’ Book Series With Sequels To Follow

Spanish film Culpa mía (My Fault) turned out to be Amazon Studios’ landmark project in 2023, as it managed to become the streamer’s most popular film worldwide.

There were early signs of success when it was released on the platform, as it attained the best viewership figures in the first three days after release for a non-English local original film. Following favorable reception to Domingo González’s debut feature film, the studio gave the green light two sequels (Culpa mía 2 and Culpa mía 3) to the movie, set to be helmed by the Spanish director. As of now, the release dates of the sequels are not known.

The first film was based on the Wattpad story Culpa mía by Mercedes Ron, and the second and third films will mirror the stories that followed the introduction to the series, Culpa Tuya and Culpa Nuestra. In a similar vein to the first film, the Wattpad story by Ron was a major hit, which prompted Penguin Random House to publish the trilogy.

Culpa mía follows the story of a young woman named Noah (Nicole Wallace), who moves into the mansion of her mother’s new affluent husband. In the process, Noah loses her boyfriend, her friends, and her strong connection to her hometown, but ends up gaining the affection of her stepbrother, Nick (Gabriel Guevara). The step-siblings gradually fall in love, and how they wade through various difficulties that encompass their bond forms the rest of the plot.

Marta Hazas, Iván Sánchez, Eva Ruiz, Victor Varona, Fran Berenguer, and Iván Massagué support the two leads. Culpa mía is a Pokeepsie Films production and was exclusively shot in Spain, with various locations in Costa del Sol serving as the backdrop. While the movie was successful from a commercial standpoint, it was panned for its plot involving romance between step-siblings.

The U.K. remake of the film titled My Fault: London finished filming in May 2024, as Amazon looks to cash in on the hype around the original. A release date hasn’t been divulged yet, and it remains to be seen whether the English version of the romance drama gets a similar reception to the Spanish one.

