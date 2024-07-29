‘Not That Far Away’: An Unfairly Maligned Comic Book Movie’s Sequel Is Making Progress!

The 2005 movie Constantine broke me as a person. I was but a young 13-year-old who watched it and decided to make it my personality. For years, we’ve been promised the potential of a sequel, and I held onto my hope. Now, it seems likely!

Recommended Videos

During San Diego Comic-Con, we got a lot of news, but ComicBook.com had me and my heart in mind. Because I got Constantine 2 news, which I never thought possible out of this weekend. To set the scene of my love of Constantine, my dream was to go to the University of Southern California (USC) simply because I walked into the library as a teenager and gasped, “This is where they filmed Constantine.” So the idea that a sequel is not that far off? Breathtakingly beautiful to my ears. We knew it had potential, but we rarely get updates on it.

John Constantine (Keanu Reeves) is an occult detective from DC Comics. He is mean, aggressive, anti-social, and the perfect anti-hero. He is very much a morally gray character and someone that I do think deserves more time in live action (outside of the movie and the show Constantine in the Arrow-verse). So news from the producer that a second movie with Reeves was underway excites me!

“The script is being written right now, and it’s not that far away,” producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura told Comicbook.com at San Diego Comic-Con. “I mean, we’ve got to get a good script, but we’re starting great because the movie star that everybody wants to be in business with wants to be this character again. So there’s a lot of room in that franchise to do the kind of soul-searching, crazy, quasi-religious that made the first movie so satisfying. And it doesn’t surprise me at all why Keanu wants to do that.”

Yes, I read the words “Keanu wants to do that” and my soul left my body, finally finding that inner peace I’ve been searching for.

Keanu Reeves as John Constantine is just my beloved

That movie came out at a time when people loved to dog on what I would call mid-tier movies. They’re not perfect and they didn’t really make a lot of money, and instead of being indifferent to them, people would trash them and be aggressive about these movies that were fun watches but not life changing—well, unless you’re me and were altered forever because of Constantine, but I recognize that I am rare.

The fact that we keep seeing these little pops of excitement from creatives wanting to see Reeves back in action as John Constantine makes me so incredibly happy. I think that this movie could be a fun way of bringing us back to these kinds of movies. I miss them so much, and if it means that I get Constantine 2 out of the deal, all the better for me, right? Until we know more, I will bask in the knowledge that it is coming out sooner rather than later and be as overly annoying about it as can be.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy