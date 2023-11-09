What Does Captain Marvel’s Future Look Like in the MCU?

With The Marvels arriving in theaters on November 10, fans are already beginning to wonder what the future looks like for Carol Danvers. Considering that the film serves as a sequel to Captain Marvel, is there a chance of another sequel—Captain Marvel 3—happening?

The Marvels sees Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) return to the big screen alongside her new teammates Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). The three heroes are forced to work together when their powers become entangled, causing them to switch places with each other every time they use them. On top of that, Captain Marvel must face her past with the Kree when Kree revolutionary Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) rises up.

The trio of heroes in The Marvels are all relatively new characters in the MCU, having just been introduced in 2019 or later. They have a lot of stories left to tell and could easily be part of the new era of the MCU as several previous stars have retired. Captain Marvel is almost certain to return in some capacity, considering she’s an Avenger. While she and her fellow teammates may show up in Avengers: Secret Wars or Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, will she get another solo film?

What are the chances of Captain Marvel 3?

So far, Captain Marvel 3 is not officially in development. Marvel has its MCU film slate determined through 2027, and Captain Marvel 3 is not on the upcoming roster. Once Phase Six concludes, though, a third installment could very well become a reality. A significant factor in determining whether the film gets made is how The Marvels performs. Unfortunately, box office predictions have been low, as experts anticipate it will be another flop for Disney. Additionally, early reviews from critics are extremely divided, making it even more challenging to predict how The Marvels will actually fare.

If The Marvels does flop, it will be another strong indicator that viewers are experiencing some fatigue with the MCU and film franchises. If Disney listens to what the lack of interest in its recent films means, it may opt to do something new instead of churning out another Captain Marvel film. At the same time, Captain Marvel 3 could be something new, as The Marvels already feels a bit like a breath of fresh air to some. If the MCU lets its leads shine and really leans into that female perspective, another Captain Marvel film doesn’t have to be formulaic. But would Marvel be willing to do that?

Unfortunately, The Marvels director Nia DaCosta has expressed doubt about her future with the franchise, despite teasing that she has more ideas for the characters. As reported by The Direct, DaCosta told Total Film magazine:

I’ll pitch Kevin 17 versions of what can happen with all these women, and why and how, and this and that. And he’s like, ‘Okay, girl’, and sometimes I think I’ve really got a movie going after this. And then other times, I’m like, ‘Oh, they have this whole other plan that I’m not a part of.

Ultimately, it seems Marvel is remaining secretive about its plans for Captain Marvel. How well The Marvels performs, though, may give us an idea of whether a third installment is at least feasible.

