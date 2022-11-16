As the Dust Settles on ‘The Princess Diaries 3’, Will its Shining Stars Return?

Mia Thermopolis first graced our screens back in 2001, when she showed the world that taking off your glasses and straightening your hair is all you need to do to transform from a dorky high schooler to a glowing princess. It’s already had one sequel—and now another is reportedly on its way.

Now that a third ‘The Princess Diaries‘ film is confirmed to be in the works, with Reacher and Quantum Leap writer Aadrita Mukerji allegedly attached. Producer Debra Martin Chase, who worked on the first two films, is returning to the third film, alongside Melissa Stack, the screenwriter behind The Other Woman as an executive producer.

However, the director of the first two films, Garry Marshall, sadly passed away in 2016. This means that a new director will be on the cards—and casts doubt on whether two of the main stars will return to the movie.

Will Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews be in ‘The Princess Diaries 3’?

Neither Anne Hathaway, who plays Mia herself, nor Julie Andrews, who played her grandmother Queen Clarisse of Genovia, are believed to have signed a deal yet. What’s more, Andrews has previously been reticent about wanting to return.

The actor told the Hollywood Reporter in June of this year: “I think it would be too late to do it now. There was talk of a sequel many, many years ago. But I don’t think it ever came to pass. And [the late director] Garry [Marshall] then did leave us.

“Especially [for] me, it’s too far down the line now to go back to it,” she concluded. “It’s a lovely thought, but I don’t think it would probably be possible.”

Hathaway is more open to reprising her role, but has previously implied that she would only return if Andrews did, telling ET in October: “I would more than entertain it, I’m pulling for it.

“If there’s any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen.”

