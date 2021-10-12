comScore Will Poulter Is Adam Warlock in Guardans of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Found Their Adam Warlock in Will Poulter!

By Rachel LeishmanOct 12th, 2021, 3:18 pm
 

Will Poulter and Adam Warlock

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 just got a whole lot funnier, in that Will Poulter is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Adam Warlock! Described as the “perfect human being” by the researchers who made him, Warlock is a complicated figure as he does not understand the human experience or life in general, being created by the Enclave. Luckily, Thor was originally there to set him straight when he kidnapped Lady Sif, and thus began his rebirth and evolution into the Adam Warlock many of us know.

Getting to see this character enter into the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and grow with Poulter at the helm is going to be fascinating, and what better world to bring him into than Guardians of the Galaxy! Especially since the last we saw of them, Thor was with them!

GotG writer/director James Gunn confirmed the news on his Twitter account, saying:

Twitter shared its excitement for Will Poulter as Adam Warlock.

Fellow actors on the shortlist for Adam Warlock, according to The Hollywood Reporterwere Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page and 1917 star George MacKay. I would like to note that all three of these actors are from London. Does this mean that Warlock is going to have a British accent? Because I’m here for it.

Adam Warlock is connected to the galactic side of Marvel. With the Guardians bringing him in and Thor being with them, we could see his origin or we could see a Thor/Warlock who already know each other. Whatever Marvel has planned for us, I’m excited, and I think that James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a perfect fit for someone like Poulter to really shine.

(image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images/Marvel Entertainment)

