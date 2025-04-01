Will I ever NOT sob over ‘The Life of Chuck’ trailer?

I was sitting through the NEON CinemaCon presentation, happy for one of my favorite studios. And then they showed us the teaser trailer for The Life of Chuck again and I sat in a room full of industry professionals sobbing.

There is something so beautiful about a story of someone who just very clearly has a good heart. Mark Hamill’s character says as much to a younger version of Chuck in the movie. But what really gets me about this trailer is the idea of hope. I think we live in a world that is devoid of it. So when cinema reminds us the power of hope, it just makes me emotional.

We saw the same teaser trailer for The Life of Chuck that was released previously but still, it hits. Look, if you’re going to have Tom Hiddleston dancing in your movie, I will happily watch it and sob over it.

But what I really do love about this trailer is that it doesn’t hide the emotional ride it will take us on. Again, all I have heard about The Life of Chuck is that it is going to be one I need to bring tissues to. And that’s enough for me.

Every life is a universe all its own

I love Stephen King stories and as much as his horror work has defined my own love of the genre, I think that he has a special way of writing characters outside the genre as well. As someone currently reading The Running Man, I understand that King’s horror stuff is what people turn to most but I do really love his ventures into other genres as well.

Which is what is going to make The Life of Chuck so special.

So the novella tells Chuck’s life in reverse, meaning we’d start with Hiddleston most likely. The trailer though makes it seem like the film is a bit more woven in between the three distinct timelines of Chuck’s life. But whatever ends up happening, I do trust Flanagan with this story. I just wish I didn’t cry every single time I saw this trailer.

