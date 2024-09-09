Joy Behar has been hired, fired, and re-hired by ‘The View’ before

Not everyone has an easy journey with work. Sometimes you have a job, you get let go, but then you come back to that job later on. And that also happens to notable celebrity voices like Joy Behar from The View.

In 2013, Behar, who had been a staple on the show since the ’90s, suddenly wasn’t there anymore. At the time, it was painted as her own choice, but it was revealed in a story from PEOPLE in 2017 that Behar did not leave voluntarily. “Somebody wanted me gone,” she said. “It was not 100 percent my choice.” From how Behar spoke about it, it didn’t seem like she was that upset by the choice. “When they told me they weren’t renewing, I said, ‘Good, I’m out of here.’ I didn’t like the way the show was going at that time,” she said.

Since then, she’s talked about her firing a bit. In 2022, she told Time “I was glad to be fired.” She briefly talked about it on The View when an episode talked about Jason Kelce’s retirement from football. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked her fellow hosts if they ever found themselves in a “Now what?” place when leaving a job. While it was an awkward moment because Goldberg was forced to ask the question, Behar did make a point of talking about her friendships.

“He sounds more upset that he’s leaving his friends,” Behar said. “When I leave this show, it will not be because I’m worried about my future. It’ll be because I will miss my friends. That’s basically it.”

Behar is no stranger to being fired

During an episode of The View with Night Court star Melissa Rauch, Behar revealed that she’d been fired from Good Morning America twice. Rauch was talking about a secretary job she was fired from and Goldberg made a joke about Behar being a bad receptionist. Host Sunny Hostin clarified that Behar was fired from GMA and Behar replied “Twice.”

Behar did not explain further. But she did, in November of 2022, talk about one of her firings from GMA with Kumail Nanjiani. “So, let’s talk about ‘Welcome to Chippendales.’ First of all, I’d like to say that when I was fired from Good Morning America years ago — I was the worst receptionist they’ve ever had — and, this is a true story, I was fired, they took me to Chippendales as my goodbye present … so, anyway I’m familiar with Chippendales.”

We do not know why she was fired from GMA the second time.

