Uhhhhhh Where Was Domino, Though?

Deadpool 2 set us up for adventures with Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Domino (Zazie Beetz). Instead, Domino was nowhere to be found by the time we got to Deadpool & Wolverine, so what is going on? Why wasn’t Domino at family dinner with the rest of the Deadpool family?

Back in 2023, Beetz said she wasn’t in the movie. Talking with Decider, they were discussing how Ryan Reynolds improvises when Beetz revealed that she wasn’t going to be in Deadpool & Wolverine. “Well I’m actually not in ‘Deadpool 3,’ so I don’t know what they’re doing [about improvisation]. I’m assuming they’re probably taking a pause. […] I’m excited to watch it.”

She has talked in the past about wanting to come back as Domino. When speaking with Collider, Beetz shared her love for the character. “No, I haven’t [heard about Domino’s return]. I would love to revive the role. That was always in the world of what was potentially going to happen,” she said. “I haven’t had any specific conversations around it. But I’m interested. Not only would I love to revive the role, I would love to figure out a way to make a Domino movie or something like that. We’ll see what happens, but I haven’t had any personal conversations.”

So where was Domino in Deadpool & Wolverine?

There are a couple of factors to take in. One: The Deadpool family was pretty much not part of the movie outside of a picture Wade kept holding up to convince Logan (Hugh Jackman) to help him. Two: Beetz is a much bigger get than she was during Deadpool 2 and we have to assume she’d cost more to have in the film this time around.

Personally, I vote pay her the money, but I also understand why she might not do it given the direction the film went in. Without Domino onscreen, we can imagine her running around and doing her own missions outside of Deadpool because he does retire in the beginning of the movie. That being said, it still would have been nice to even have a mention as to where she was.

So the reasoning behind her not being in the movie is still a little murky, but after watching Deadpool & Wolverine, I am glad Beetz wasn’t wasted in a scene where she barely gets time to shine. I do hope that if we end up with a Deadpool 4, we get to see Domino back in action with the rest of the X-Force.

