Vivek Ramaswamy Wasn’t Invited to the GOP Debate but He Found a Way To Peddle His Conspiracy Theories Anyway

While Vivek Ramaswamy wasn’t invited to participate in Wednesday’s Republican primary debate, he found a way to insert himself anyway, buying up ad time to bring his obnoxious, aggressive conspiracy theories straight to viewers in the form of a 30-second commercial.

Why was Vivek not in Wednesday’s debate?

Ramaswamy didn’t qualify for Wednesday’s debate due to his embarrassingly low polling numbers. (CNN’s threshold required candidates to rank above 10% in three separate polls, while Ramaswamy hovers around 6%.) But in the ad, which was also released online Wednesday afternoon and slated to air in markets around Iowa during the debate, the failing candidate claimed his exclusion was an attempt at censorship, rattling off a long list of conspiracy theories he says “they” just don’t want audiences to hear.

A conspiracy theory fest

“The mainstream media is trying to rig the Iowa GOP caucus in favor of the corporate candidates who they can control. Don’t fall for the trick,” Ramaswamy says in the ad, titled “Turn Off the TV.”

What is CNN so afraid of us hearing? According to Ramasamy, that includes “the truth of what really happened on Jan. 6, the truth about the COVID origin,” and “the Hunter Biden laptop story.” So in short, Ramaswamy’s typical conspiracy theory nonsense.

Ramaswamy ends his ramblings by urging viewers to “take your remote and turn this off.”

Making all of this even more hilarious, Ramaswamy cut off campaign spending for television ads last month, calling them “idiotic” and a trick to “bamboozle candidates who suffer from low IQ.” Oops! Guess that’s you, Vivek.

(featured image: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]