So Why Are We Celebrating ‘Star Trek Day’?

This Star Trek Day is a bit different than most. Mainly because both SAG-AFTRA and the WGA are in the midst of a strike and fighting for fair contracts, so celebrating something brought to us by a studio that is part of the AMPTP is not exactly great. But it’s also important to celebrate the hard work of the actors and writers who give us our favorite shows and movies.

So while you might not even know what Star Trek Day is, it’s important to keep that in mind. Star Trek Day, which falls on September 8, is special because it marks the day, way back in 1966, that the first episode of Star Trek: The Original Series aired. Fans all over the world would connect with Captain James T. Kirk and the bridge of his Enterprise, celebrating the work that Gene Roddenberry put out into the world.

Being a fan of Star Trek often comes with personal connection. I grew up in a household where my older brother considered the franchise to be his “unconditional love,” a thing he told his now-wife on their second date. That instilled in me a connection to the franchise and a support for everything that Roddenberry put into the show, which does include supporting the unions.

This Star Trek Day might be weird but it is still an exciting time to be a fan of the franchise, not only with all the new Trek content we’re getting, but also given what this series stands for. So yes, this Star Trek Day celebration is a reminder of when the show came into our lives, as well as what Starfleet and the characters we love represent.

Celebrating the unions and Trek today

You might want to watch a Star Trek movie or relive the magic of the specific series you love and that’s okay! There has not been a call from the unions to boycott any media yet. So we can still watch Trek things and have our celebration. It’s just important to also remember that this Star Trek Day is happening at a time when the actors and creatives are not able to talk about projects they so proudly work on. They’re not allowed to talk about their work and that’s not fair! What should be fair is the contract that the AMPTP offers to writers and actors.

Simply put: Star Trek Day is just a day to celebrate this franchise and why we love it. And one of the reasons we love it is because Starfleet wouldn’t stand for what the AMPTP is putting the guilds through. So watch The Wrath of Khan or even rewatch all of Strange New Worlds today if that’s your vibe. Just remember that without the writers and actors, we wouldn’t have a Star Trek Day to celebrate this September 8.

I will press play on my Christmas ornament that says “Shuttlecraft to Enterprise, Shuttlecraft to Enterprise. Spock here, happy holidays. Live long and prosper” to celebrate.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Paramount+)

