“Why is Boeing still allowed to make planes at this rate?” Boeing under online scrutiny after a series of aircraft emergencies

From December 28 through 29, at least three Boeing-made airplanes had aircraft emergencies. One of these emergencies resulted in a crash that tragically killed 179 passengers on board.

On Sunday, Jeju Air Flight 7C2216 was trying to land at South Korea’s Muan International Airport. The plane skidded off the runway and hit a wall, which caused the plane to explode. Out of the 181 people on board, only two crew members survived the crash. The incident was dubbed to be the worst plane crash incident South Korea experienced in years. Naturally, this tragedy has garnered negative traction against Boeing online.

One social media user wrote, “This is the second plane crash I’ve seen this morning. Why is Boeing still allowed to make planes at this rate?” Others had raised their skepticism against Boeing and have asked online if there was any way to know if the plane they’ve booked was made by Boeing.

There were also some voices online who were skeptical about the role the airline played in the crash. This group believes that the airlines and the operators bear the responsibility to keep the aircraft in pristine condition. Despite the horrific event, Reuters noted that the Boeing 737-800 is a widely used commercial plane “with a strong safety record.” Unfortunately, the cause of the crash could still “take years” to determine.

Amidst online criticism, Boeing expressed their condolences to the bereaved families affected by the Muan International Airport crash and claimed to be in contact with Jeju Air.

Not the only recent aircraft mishap

Another Boeing 737-800 flight from a separate airline also had to make an emergency landing. KLM Dutch Airlines Flight 1204 experienced a hydraulic failure and had to touch down at Sandefjord Airport in Oslo, Norway. The aircraft also went off the runway, but thankfully, no passengers were injured.

