Why California Governor Gavin Newsom Met With Chinese President Jinping

California Governor Gavin Newsom was in China for a meeting with President Xi Jinping. The trip for Newsom focused primarily on climate change as well as Fentanyl. The Biden administration has been trying to decrease the exports of the drug by imposing sanctions on Chinese chemical companies. These issues are part of a larger plan to smooth relations between the two geopolitical giants.

Newsom said that the discussions surrounding Fentanyl were “remarkably positive.” This has been an important issue for the Governor and the country. However, when discussing illegal drugs, many people (*cough Republicans cough*) tend to focus on the southern border and U.S. immigration issues, even though it’s been proven time and again that that is not the source of the problem.

If the discussions have a positive impact, it could set a helpful stage for President Biden’s visit in November. The two leaders will be meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in San Francisco, Newsom’s hometown.

Xi seems willing to at least meet with varying stakeholders. He met with Secretary of State Blinken in June and multiple US Senators earlier this month. These continued diplomatic efforts are key as world events are becoming more dire, particularly in Gaza, where China has promoted a ceasefire. Of course, the Chinese government has been problematic in other crucial areas, from its militaristic stance towards Taiwan (which many do not support) to its unique relationship with Russia and support for Putin in their illegal war against Ukraine. Newsom has largely stayed away from the more controversial topics, however, instead focusing on issues where they can find common ground.

Climate change will continue to be a major focus for Newsom and other Democrats who rightly view this as one of the most important issues of our time. The talks between China and the United States are vital as they are the two biggest polluters in the world. Newsom and California have been leaders and innovators in the realm of trying to curb the impact of climate change. They can have a lot to offer China and other key nations. While Newsom may have visited officially as the current Governor of one of the world’s largest economies, this visit can be touted as another way he is plotting a future Presidential run. He is the first Governor to visit China in over four years. While many California residents are displeased with some of Newsom’s decisions, it is very clear that he is building his resume and has positioned himself for a continued political ascension.

(featured image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]