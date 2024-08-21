Why couldn’t Marvel cast anyone else as Doctor Doom?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe sent shockwaves last month with its curious announcement that Robert Downey Jr., the actor synonymous with Tony Stark/Iron Man, would return not in his iconic role but as one of Marvel’s greatest supervillains, Doctor Doom. But why Downey, and why now?

The casting has left fans excited and puzzled, with some going back into comic books to locate strings to tie together like Charlie Kelly’s conspiratorial board meme from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. At first glance, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige’s decision to cast Downey as Doom might seem like a cash grab (which it is) and even perplexing, given the apparent lack of direction in the current MCU.

The more-considered Victor Von Doom has a rich history, presenting a much different color and tone than Tony Stark’s seemingly somewhat reckless appeal. However, upon closer examination, Feige’s choice will prove to be a masterstroke of casting, marketing, and long-range storytelling strategy—as Downey was the perfect, perhaps even the only choice, for this pivotal role.

RDJ as Stark/Iron Man

Downey’s portrayal of Tony Stark/Iron Man, first seen in 2008’s Iron Man, is arguably the cornerstone from which the MCU was built. It set the tone for the interconnected universe that followed, and throughout a decade’s worth of film, Stark was the heart and soul of the Avengers. The character’s run culminated in the completion of his broad arc with a sacrificial snap in Avengers: Endgame.

The deep association is the primary key to Downey’s new role, even though he’ll be playing a totally different character. The emotional connection will be present with Downey because he presents a feeling of familiarity and entrenched investment. The built-in appeal and emotional resonance are invaluable to the MCU’s continuation.

Theories and resets

There are Reddit theories and considerations from comic YouTubers with Downey’s casting as Doom, specifically with Stark as a potential Doom variant from another universe. This particular notion would tie directly into the franchise’s growing focus on the multiverse. It would also provide a fascinating “what if” scenario: What if genius and resources like Tony Stark’s were turned toward nefarious ends? (There’s even a theory of Downey’s Doom being killed by a so-called real Doom, but let’s stay the course.)

The “what if” approach would allow Marvel to push darker aspects of Stark’s character that were subtlely hinted at throughout the Infinity Saga, including his creation of Ultron and support for the Sokovia Accords. Other fans suggest Doom may not be purely evil, but even as an antihero savior of multiversal incursion, the stakes could still be set to maximum height. With Downey as Doom, we have at least an emotional bridge between the Infinity Saga and the new multiverse-centric phase.

The continuity accomplishes a few things at once. First, it eases the transition for longtime fans while providing a fresh antagonist and allows further introduction of new elements and characters. Rumors suggest that Downey’s Doom could be part of the same alternate universe as MCU’s upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps, which creates numerous possibilities, including intriguing scenarios with other variants now that the TVA’s backstory is entrenched. Importantly, it positions the bankable and likable Downey as the cornerstone of this new phase, just as he was as Stark/Iron Man.

Grounding the MCU

In recent years, the MCU has challenged itself with increasingly cosmic and existential threats, from Thanos and his universe-cleaving snap to the Celestials in Eternals. The main issue with cosmic-level threats is that they are, to this point, difficult to engage with as a viewer. Let’s take the previously-teased introduction of one of the premier cosmic entities in Galactus, who will make his first proper entry in the upcoming Fantastic Four film. He was first shown, 18 years ago, as a hurricane-like cloud ominously hovering over Earth in 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

While this grand scale will eventually have a place in the MCU, the present offerings suggest we just don’t have the full capability necessary to stem abstraction and make the characters more relatable, or even emotionally tangible in the way Thanos’s presence provided.

Downey’s Doom, however, provides a well-known and dangerous evildoer who can be simultaneously incredibly powerful and personal—assisted by the actor’s familiarity. People will feel a meta-betrayal by Downey from within the new character. The talented actor’s ability to deliver morally complex performances, along with the MCU’s typically impressive setpieces, should do the trick. As in previous films, the conflict will likely rest in the discovery of Doom’s ideologies and personal history, as much as in the physical battles—creating a balanced and engaging (and profitable) viewing experience.

As the MCU expands and evolves in unlikely directions, choices like Downey’s inclusion as the masked supervillain indicate Marvel’s commitment to subverting expectations. There’s good reason to believe the unexpected casting will prove the perfect match to build out the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

