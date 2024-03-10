Why Cord Jefferson’s ‘American Fiction’ Oscar Speech Is So Important

Cord Jefferson won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for his film American Fiction, and in his acceptance speech the writer/director made a very important plea: Give low-budget movies as much of a chance as big-budget blockbusters. It is, after all, how we get wonderful movies like his to inspire us.

“I understand that this is a risk-averse industry, but $200 million movies are also a risk. But you take the risk anyway,” he said. “Instead of making one $200 million movie, make 20 $10 million movies or 50 $4 million movies.”

Jefferson discussed how many times he tried to sell the film before someone finally took a chance on American Fiction. Jefferson also noted that while big-budget movies often get the chance to make mistakes and flop, smaller films don’t get the same chance, despite having a smaller budget. He begged studios to make more movies with smaller budgets, and he couldn’t be more right.

His win is great for several reasons but this speech was a rallying cry to studios and financiers. “I want other people to experience that joy. The next Martin Scorsese is out there. The next Greta [Gerwig] is out there. The next Christopher Nolan is out there. They just want a shot. And we can give them one.”

In recent years, the scope of theatrical films has shrunk. We used to have romantic comedies, courtroom dramas, erotic thrillers, and more. But now studios are so risk-averse that all they’ll release are superhero blockbusters and star-studded action movies based on original IP. We have lost so many genres of films, many of which have migrated to streamers in the form of limited series.

And that’s not even enough anymore. Even films with huge actors and iconic IP can just as easily get thrown away because some executives would rather take the tax write-off.

Jefferson making a plea for smaller movies benefits not only potential Oscar winners but keeps silly comedies, emotional dramas, and more beloved genres alive. His words were something that I wish other creatives would say out loud.

We are constantly looking at big box office hits, but we’ve lost smaller-budget films. I hope we get back to them soon.

