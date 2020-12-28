comScore

Everyone Wants to Know … Why Are You Dressed Like That?

By Rachel LeishmanDec 28th, 2020, 2:06 pm

What are you wearing meme starring Bo-Katan and Din Djarin

Watching the evolution of a meme in real time is a gift that we rarely have online. Everything happens so fast that, sometimes, you just get to see the finished product and join in there, but instead, this holiday season, many of us were gifted with seeing as the “Why are you dressed like that?” meme formed from a holiday treat into the fandom equivalent of it.

On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Twitter was filled with memes in this format featuring an entire table of seemingly extended family all looking at one person—extremely relatable around the holidays, though the origin of the picture is unknown—and the other picture is, pretty much, whatever you want. From Taylor Swift to random pictures online, the meme had quite a wide range of options, seemingly originating with this version earlier in the month:

And then, around the holidays, everyone ran with it:

But as all good memes do, this one switched from being about a family asking you what you were wearing to completely fandom based questions and honestly, I’ve never had so much fun online. From Star Wars to music Twitter and beyond, everyone jumped at the chance to throw their meme into the ring.

The meme can be applied to nearly every fandom, and sometimes, that’s the best kind of internet trend to jump on. Did you see some great ones? Share your favorites below, and let’s all ask the question “Why are you dressed like that?”

(featured image: Disney/Lucasfilm & our edits)

