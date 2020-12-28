Everyone Wants to Know … Why Are You Dressed Like That?

Watching the evolution of a meme in real time is a gift that we rarely have online. Everything happens so fast that, sometimes, you just get to see the finished product and join in there, but instead, this holiday season, many of us were gifted with seeing as the “Why are you dressed like that?” meme formed from a holiday treat into the fandom equivalent of it.

On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Twitter was filled with memes in this format featuring an entire table of seemingly extended family all looking at one person—extremely relatable around the holidays, though the origin of the picture is unknown—and the other picture is, pretty much, whatever you want. From Taylor Swift to random pictures online, the meme had quite a wide range of options, seemingly originating with this version earlier in the month:

“why are you

dressed like that” “like what” pic.twitter.com/HxNibuSd4x — jade (@nternetgirl) December 15, 2020

And then, around the holidays, everyone ran with it:

“why are you

dressed like that?” “like what?” pic.twitter.com/0HrdqIQR1A — best of diana (@dianaofhearts) December 24, 2020

“why are you

dressed like that?” “like what?” #rhop pic.twitter.com/aSxTX9r3QS — POS cokewhore homewrecker everyday (@reality_hbic) December 26, 2020

“why are you

dressed like that” “like what?” pic.twitter.com/llxD1s8GXa — Matt LeBlanc Brasil (@mleblancbr) December 27, 2020

“why are you

dressed like that?” “like what?” pic.twitter.com/V4w8x7H3kE — şevval (@beesly123) December 27, 2020

“why are you

dressed like that” “..like what?” pic.twitter.com/ujDFqnXjWI — follow limit :( (@ashtothistaylor) December 27, 2020

“why are you

dressed like that?” “like what?” pic.twitter.com/tIaeFDPACo — Loris (@NichtLoris) December 24, 2020

“why are you

dressed like that?” “like what” pic.twitter.com/eGtyJm66ae — ken were-dyke (@thistheythem) December 25, 2020

“Why are you

dressed like that?” “Like what?” pic.twitter.com/G1JMneaQ4n — Blueboiii (call me Angelo if you want) (@blueboiii4life) December 25, 2020

But as all good memes do, this one switched from being about a family asking you what you were wearing to completely fandom based questions and honestly, I’ve never had so much fun online. From Star Wars to music Twitter and beyond, everyone jumped at the chance to throw their meme into the ring.

“why are you

dressed like that?” “like what?” pic.twitter.com/BmpQQkf0ST — karissa (@setherygecko) December 25, 2020

“Why are you dressed like that?” “Like what?” pic.twitter.com/zHHfCY3qbS — E ✨ (@ViIIanEm) December 27, 2020

“why are you

dressed like that?” “like what?” pic.twitter.com/BTxydQuNNg — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) December 28, 2020

“why are you

dressed like that?” “like what?” pic.twitter.com/mvENlDouVd — вождь швабра (@clernenza) December 25, 2020

“why are you

dressed like that?” “like what?” pic.twitter.com/49s694XQKa — OurTardis (@OurTardis63) December 25, 2020

“Why are you

dressed like that?” “like what?” pic.twitter.com/sjATjLB6DQ — Rachael Stott (@RachaelAtWork) December 27, 2020

“why are you

dressed like that” “like what” pic.twitter.com/SzhOjPbEJD — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) December 26, 2020

The meme can be applied to nearly every fandom, and sometimes, that’s the best kind of internet trend to jump on. Did you see some great ones? Share your favorites below, and let’s all ask the question “Why are you dressed like that?”

(featured image: Disney/Lucasfilm & our edits)

