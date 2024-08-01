Why Are We Asking Jonathan Majors What He Thinks About the Doctor Doom Casting?

Remember how the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe was setting up Kang (Jonathan Majors) as the next big bad and then he went and ruined it for himself? Now he’s commenting on the pivot casting and it is giving a real “who cares” moment for me.

Robert Downey Jr. was announced as playing Victor von Doom in an upcoming Avengers film. It is a shift from the Kang-centered villain story that the MCU was working on, and apparently that news hurt Jonathan Majors’ feelings.

Talking with TMZ, Majors said that he was “heartbroken” over the announcement that the fifth Avengers movie will be called Avengers: Doomsday. Originally, it was to be Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Majors, who was found guilty of assaulting and harassing his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, was to lead the charge of this next era of the MCU. Since the ruling, Marvel has parted ways with the actor, as well as with the Kang storyline. Majors avoided jail time for his actions by going to a domestic violence intervention program.

I don’t see why Majors has anything to say about this since it was his own doing that changed the course of the MCU, but alas. He went on to say that Dr. Doom “is wicked.” He also said that if Marvel wants him to return as Kang someday, he was down to do so: “If that’s what the fans want.” He also said he’d do it if “that’s what Marvel wants.”

Majors doesn’t understand how he is different from Downey

Robert Downey Jr.’s rise as Iron Man/Tony Stark was a brilliant comeback story. Downey struggled in the ’80s/’90s/’00s with drug addiction, and many didn’t know if Downey would ever work again once he got clean, and the first Iron Man movie had Favreau and company vouching for him. We opened our arms and accepted Downey back into the good graces of Hollywood because drug addiction is very different from assaulting someone and being found guilty of doing so.

Majors said that he didn’t get the same “patience and curiosity and love” that Downey did. “I didn’t really get that,” he told TMZ. These two situations are incredibly different from one another, and Downey’s legal problems were not caused by assaulting women. I hope that helps! Look, I know that Downey does things I do not agree with, but for Majors to think he is in any way the same as Downey is downright disrespectful.

Having an addiction and being violent towards women are not comparable situations. So Majors, who was found guilty, thinking he should have the same “patience and curiosity and love” kind of tells me that he learned nothing from this situation at all. I don’t want Kang back, and I hope that Marvel is smart enough to keep Majors away from the franchise if they do bring the character back into the fold.

