San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is decked out with posters of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on the streets of San Diego, but now fans are getting a new poster that shows Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters in all her green glory—and on the poster is a call to action. “I go green, so you get green,” it says on the bottom, with a phone number on it that reads 1-877-SHE-HULK. And you can, in fact, call the number!

Calling will bring you to the voicemail for Jennifer’s law firm, the Super Human Law Division, and give a glimpse of how Jennifer deals with the “do it as She-Hulk” questions, because unlike her cousin, Bruce, Jennifer has more control over herself as both Jennifer and She-Hulk.

I was so surprised to find this #SheHulk poster in the bag I got from the #DisneyPlus booth! So cool! I'm so excited for this show!

There’s also some important hidden information in the voicemail greeting, which says, “Hi, you’ve reached the Super Human Law Division at GLK&H,” Jennifer says before someone directing her tells her to record the next one as She-Hulk, and when she’s confused, since it is a voicemail recording, she still does so. “Your call’s very important to us, our associates are unavailable to take your call at this time. Please stay on the line to hear about our services here at GLK&H.”

The call then goes on to have some very clear guidance for those superheroes in need. “Have you been fined for thousands of dollars worth of the damages to the city you were trying to protect? Did you accidentally correct a sentient robot who got the feels and tried to destroy the world? Maybe you’re an Asgardian god who leaves a giant burning imprint on private property every time you arrive on Earth. We’ve got your back. Our associates at the Super Human Law Division of GLK&H will fight for your right to fight for everyone else’s rights because that’s what superheroing is all about. But don’t take my word for it, here’s some testimonials from our satisfied clients …”

Now, we don’t get to hear the testimonials, but that does give us a little bit of hope that we might get to see an episode of She-Hulk where the clients she helped are there to talk through what Jennifer Walters helped them with.

What’s GLK&H?

The law firm, on Earth-616 in the comics (which is now also applicable to the Marvel Cinematic Universe), has a founder by the name of Holden Holliway, who began the law firm to aid his supervillain granddaughter, Southpaw. In the comics, he hired Jennifer Walters, not She-Hulk, to work with the firm, so the voicemail is interesting given what we know of Holliway’s comic history.

Holliway wasn’t always a main partner in the firm, and after Titania (played by Jameela Jamil in the show) destroyed the plaza, he left to find his granddaughter, so the fact that Jennifer says it is still GLK&H on the voicemail could be a hint as to what is going with Titania and Jennifer.

Until we know more, we can call up She-Hulk and ask for her advice, and honestly, who wouldn’t want to talk with Jennifer Walters?

