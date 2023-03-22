THAT Actor in ‘The Mandalorian’s Latest Episode Made Me Cry!

The Mandalorian has constantly been changing and growing to keep fans engaged in the story of Grogu and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). From season 1, we were watching their journey together and how the two grew as a duo. In season 2, it was all about trying to get Grogu to the Jedi so he could find his “people,” only for Din to realize in The Book of Boba Fett that Grogu’s people are actually the Mandalorians and, more importantly, Din himself.

What season 3 has been giving us this time around is an exploration of our characters that really shows us, as the audience, how they came to be the characters we know and love—and episode 4, titled “The Foundling,” was no different. But while characters like Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) have been going dealing with their understanding of themselves and their relationship to the Mandalorian way, other characters have a bit more of an internal struggle to deal with.

That includes Grogu, who is starting to remember a bit more about his past and dealing with that in the ways that he can. But there was a surprise guest in this week’s episode of The Mandalorian that had me crying the minute I realized who it was.

**Spoilers for the fourth episode of The Mandalorian season 3, “The Foundling,” lie ahead.**

(Lucasfilm)

This week, we got to see as Grogu was transported back, in his memories, to Order 66—Palpatine’s mass murder of the Jedi during the rise of the Empire. When he’s triggered by the Armorer’s hammering, he is taken back to the time when the order was issued and the Jedi were trying to get him out of the Temple safe and sound. The Jedi working with him all perished as Grogu was trying to make it to the elevator, until one Jedi named Kelleran Beq came to save him. That Jedi? He was played by Ahmed Best, and it was truly an emotional return to Star Wars for fans who know and love him.

It’s so nice to see Ahmed Best again

Fans of the Star Wars prequels know Best as Jar Jar Binks—and we know that Best’s relationship with Star Wars has been complicated for the last few years, as he’s started to reappear in Star Wars adjacent properties. Best’s character was one of the most maligned aspects of the prequels, and that had some severe negative effects on Best himself, which never should’ve happened, no matter how people felt about the movies or the character.

So, seeing him as a Jedi, so proudly present and ready to save Grogu, really is an emotional journey, especially for those of us who love the prequels and Ahmed Best as a performer.

Now, we know by this episode alone that his character is still alive—or at least is in that moment when Grogu comes back to and is with the Armorer again. So I do hope we get to see more of Ahmed Best in the series as a whole, because it’s really nice to see him there. Until we know more about Grogu’s time post-Order 66, at least we know that he was saved by one of the Star Wars legends. Because that’s what Ahmed Best is, and I just really loved getting to see him onscreen as a Jedi.

(featured image: Lucasfilm)

