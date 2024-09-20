Do you recognize the young actor playing Victor Aguilar in ‘The Penguin’ from his MCU days?

Mat Reeves’ Gotham is expanding thanks to The Batman spinoff, The Penguin. Colin Farrell returns to the unrecognizable role of underworld criminal Oz Cobb, a.k.a. Penguin, and this time, he’s taking a protégé under his wing in the form of petty criminal Victor Aguilar. So who’s playing this young wannabe?

The Penguin returns audiences to Matt Reeves’ Gotham, this time on a smaller screen. The series is airing on HBO with eight episodes in total. As Gotham struggles to come back from the flooding that was brought about by the machinations of the Riddler, a power vacuum sees the criminals all vying for the number one spot in the city’s seedy underbelly. One such candidate is Oz Cobb, who will do anything to seize power and see himself placed firmly on top. He isn’t doing this alone though, as the Penguin serves as a mentor to the young Victor Aguilar.

Who plays Victor Aguilar?

Aguilar is a new addition to Reeves’ Gotham and is played by actor Rhenzy Feliz. Feliz is a Dominican American actor who entered the scene in 2016 in the comedy-drama series Casual.

The Penguin isn’t the actor’s first time entering the world of comic book superheroes. In 2017, Feliz was cast as Alex Wilder in Marvel’s Runaways, which ran for three seasons. He followed that up by providing the voice for Camilo Madrigal in the 2021 animated gem Encanto. Now, his career takes a turn for the grittier in The Penguin.

You can catch Feliz in The Penguin on HBO with the first episode airing on Thursday, Sept. 19.

