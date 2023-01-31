Who Plays Michael Myers? Every Michael Myers Actor, Listed

Let’s give it up for the icon, the legend, the Boogeyman, the Shape … Michael Myers! Halloween as a franchise is a very wild ride, and Michael is one of those horror villains that people go hard for. He’s personally one of my favorites, and we owe everything to John Carpenter and Debra Hill for giving us the original film.

There have been thirteen films in the Halloween franchise, and Michael has been the main villain in all of them except Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982). He has seldom been played by the same person. What actors have played Michael Myers throughout the franchise? How many actors have waltzed around as the Shape? Let’s take off that mask and find out! Here’s every actor who has played Michael Myers in the Halloween movies.

Nick Castle

(Aquarius Releasing)

First, applause belongs to Nick Castle, who was the first person to brandish the mask in Halloween (1978). He returned to the franchise for the H40 trilogy: Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills (2021), and Halloween Ends (2022). His performance as Michael Myers remains so creepy and unsettling for horror fans, and let’s not forget about what he contributed to the H40 trilogy, as well.

Tony Moran

(Aquarius Releasing)

The face reveal in Halloween (1978) wasn’t performed by Nick Castle. Tony Moran was the actor we saw in the final scene of the original film. It’s such a memorable moment in the film, and kudos to Tony Moran for briefly stepping into Michael’s shoes. The erratic behavior that he displays works so well for the moment that Laurie sees what he looks like.

Dick Warlock

Halloween II (1981) gave us Dick Warlock as Michael Myers, and he’s so brutal throughout this sequel. His performance is eerie and effective in that very empty hospital setting. Who doesn’t love the idea of Michael slowly taking people out at a hospital? The irony is certainly not lost on me.

George P. Wilbur

(Galaxy International Releasing)

It may not be everyone’s favorite, but Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988) gave us Jamie Lloyd (Danielle Harris) and Rachel (Ellie Cornell). The man behind the mask for this film is George P. Wilbur, and you’ve got to hand it to him for stepping into this role. Michael was doing the most in this entry, after all! George Wilbur also played the role in Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995), and let’s just say that very little could ever save this film.

Don Shanks

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989) is very rough and any of the main cast that participated in this film deserves a bouquet of flowers. Don Shanks played Michael in this entry and gave as much as he could to the role. Playing a character that doesn’t speak and is being influenced by a cult is…choppy material to work with.

Chris Durand

(Compas International Pictures)

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) is a slasher that moves so quickly, and producer Kevin Williamson gave fans everything they wanted in the ’90s. Chris Durand gave us a relentless Michael Myers set in a Scream-flavored world. (There’s nothing wrong that, either!) It’s the best film out of the previous two in the franchise, that’s for sure.

Brad Loree

It’s not unpopular to say Halloween: Resurrection is the worst Halloween film in the entire franchise—and yes, I’m saying this with my whole chest. Brad Loree played Michael in this entry and someone owes him an apology. Despite how it can be passed off as a nutty slasher, it’s horrendously written, and the characters are relatively forgettable.

Tyler Mane

(Dimension Films)

Rob Zombie’s remakes often get a lot of negative reactions from fans. Regardless of his choppy writing (he’s a better director in all, honesty), we can’t say his Michael Myers isn’t horrifying. Tyler Mane was the perfect casting for Zombie’s gruesome take on Michael. He’s physically intimidating and violent in a way that comes across as real.

James Jude Courtney

(Universal Pictures)

The most recent Halloween films have drawn a lot of controversy, but James Jude Courtney’s performance as Michael throughout the H40 trilogy shouldn’t be under heavy criticism. He gave us a brutal Michael Myers that’s quite scary when you really think about it. It’s rough to think that we may never get another Halloween film again, but if we never do, James Jude Courtney gave us a potentially satisfying ending to the character.

(featured image: Universal Pictures)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]