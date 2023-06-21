A Guide to Every Barbie in the ‘Barbie’ Movie

Who plays Barbie in the Barbie movie? Ah, it should be a simple question but those scamps over at Barbie Land are keeping us on our toes by naming every single Barbie in the movie just “Barbie.” No numerals, no epithets—though some Barbies are already being referred to by their jobs or aesthetics online—they’re all just Barbie (though never “just” Barbie, that’s Ken’s deal)! Now, chances are you googled this looking to see who plays Barbie prime, star of the movie, the Barbie who enters the real world and makes all the magic happen. But just in case, we’ve put together a full list—complete with distinguishing features to help you keep track of which Barbie is which Barbie.

Barbie Prime (Main Character Barbie)

The Barbie it’s all about, this version of Barbie is played by Margo Robbie.

Barbie who has seen some shit

This is that one Barbie every child has, with hacked off hair, a scribbled-on face, and who is somehow always doing the splits even if she’s been put away nicely. This Barbie is played by Kate McKinnon.

President Barbie

Barbie land has its own very glamorous president. This Barbie is played by the brilliant Issa Rae.

Mermaid Barbie

I may have gotten too excited when I saw her poster, but the mermaid Barbies were always the very best, most exciting Barbies when I was a child. This glorious, blue-haired, iridescent-tailed mermaid Barbie is played by Dua Lipa. Given there’s no water in Barbie Land, I wonder how this is going to work?

Diplomat Barbie

This Barbie in glamorous pink is played by Bridgerton fave Nicola Coughlan. She’s a diplomat—and I really want to see what they do with that in the movie.

Barbie with a Nobel Prize in physics

This Barbie is a physicist! Played by Emma Mackey, this Barbie is at the top of her field—she even has a Nobel Prize in physics!

Doctor Barbie

Journalist Barbie

Ritu Arya, known for her roles in Polite Society and The Umbrella Academy, is playing a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Barbie.

Laywer Barbie

The excellent Sharon Rooney is playing Lawyer Barbie, in a delightful pale purple suit. Elle Woods would be proud.

Supreme Court Judge Barbie

Barbie can also be a Supreme Court judge, and here she is played by Ana Cruz Kayne, who previously appeared in Little Women—also directed by Greta Gerwig.

Celebrated author Barbie

This Barbie is a celebrated author and she’s played by the wonderfully pink-clad Alexandra Shipp.

Barbies without posters

They don’t get their own movie posters but they’re still Barbies:

Molly Peyton White as Fashion Designer Barbie

Natalie O’Brien as Featured Extra Barbie

Molly Mcowan as an uncredited Barbie

Kelly Rian Sanson as uncredited Dancer Barbie

So there you have it, everyone who’s playing Barbie in the Barbie movie!

