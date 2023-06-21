Skip to main content

A Guide to Every Barbie in the ‘Barbie’ Movie

By Jun 21st, 2023, 1:39 pm
Margot Robbie as Barbie in her Dreamhouse (Warner Bros.)

Who plays Barbie in the Barbie movie? Ah, it should be a simple question but those scamps over at Barbie Land are keeping us on our toes by naming every single Barbie in the movie just “Barbie.” No numerals, no epithets—though some Barbies are already being referred to by their jobs or aesthetics online—they’re all just Barbie (though never “just” Barbie, that’s Ken’s deal)! Now, chances are you googled this looking to see who plays Barbie prime, star of the movie, the Barbie who enters the real world and makes all the magic happen. But just in case, we’ve put together a full list—complete with distinguishing features to help you keep track of which Barbie is which Barbie.

Barbie Prime (Main Character Barbie)

Margot Robbie as Barbie in a poster for 'Barbie'
(Warner Bros.)

The Barbie it’s all about, this version of Barbie is played by Margo Robbie.

Barbie who has seen some shit

Barbie poster featuring Kate McKinnon. She has hacked-off hair, marker scribbles on her face, and one cowboy boot in the air. A caption says "This Barbie is always in the splits."
(Warner Bros.)

This is that one Barbie every child has, with hacked off hair, a scribbled-on face, and who is somehow always doing the splits even if she’s been put away nicely. This Barbie is played by Kate McKinnon.

President Barbie

Barbie poster featuring Issa Rae. She's wearing a sash that says President and smiling.
(Warner Bros.)

Barbie land has its own very glamorous president. This Barbie is played by the brilliant Issa Rae.

Mermaid Barbie

Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie in 'Barbie'
(Warner Bros.)

I may have gotten too excited when I saw her poster, but the mermaid Barbies were always the very best, most exciting Barbies when I was a child. This glorious, blue-haired, iridescent-tailed mermaid Barbie is played by Dua Lipa. Given there’s no water in Barbie Land, I wonder how this is going to work?

Diplomat Barbie

Barbie movie poster with Nicola Coughlan. She's wearing a sparkly, puffy pink dress and her text says "she's a diplomat"
(Warner Bros.)

This Barbie in glamorous pink is played by Bridgerton fave Nicola Coughlan. She’s a diplomat—and I really want to see what they do with that in the movie.

Barbie with a Nobel Prize in physics

Barbie movie party with Emma Mackey. She's wearing green and her text says "she has a nobel prize in physics"
(Warner Bros.)

This Barbie is a physicist! Played by Emma Mackey, this Barbie is at the top of her field—she even has a Nobel Prize in physics!

Doctor Barbie

Hari Nef as Doctor Barbie in the 'Barbie' movie
(Warner Bros.)

Journalist Barbie

Barbie movie poster with Ritu Arya. She's holding a pink microphone and her text says "this barbie has a Pulitzer"
(Warner Bros.)

Ritu Arya, known for her roles in Polite Society and The Umbrella Academy, is playing a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Barbie.

Laywer Barbie

Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie in 'Barbie'
(Warner Bros.)

The excellent Sharon Rooney is playing Lawyer Barbie, in a delightful pale purple suit. Elle Woods would be proud.

Supreme Court Judge Barbie

Ana Cruz Kayne as Supreme Court Justice Barbie in 'Barbie'
(Warner Bros.)

Barbie can also be a Supreme Court judge, and here she is played by Ana Cruz Kayne, who previously appeared in Little Women—also directed by Greta Gerwig.

Celebrated author Barbie

Alexandra Shipp as Celebrated Author Barbie in 'Barbie'
(Warner Bros.)

This Barbie is a celebrated author and she’s played by the wonderfully pink-clad Alexandra Shipp.

Barbies without posters

They don’t get their own movie posters but they’re still Barbies:

  • Molly Peyton White as Fashion Designer Barbie
  • Natalie O’Brien as Featured Extra Barbie
  • Molly Mcowan as an uncredited Barbie
  • Kelly Rian Sanson as uncredited Dancer Barbie

So there you have it, everyone who’s playing Barbie in the Barbie movie!

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

