Who killed Joel in ‘Elite’ season 8? Answered

The Spanish teen drama Elite concluded with its eighth season in July 2024, marking the end of a fan-favorite Netflix show that inspired multiple adaptations across the globe, leaving a strong mark on popular culture.

As expected, the final season of the show was quite chaotic, as the writers rushed to ensure all the characters had a relatively satisfying ending. The premise and the tone of Elite ensured that not everyone signed off from the Spanish drama on a high note, with Joel (Fernando Lindez) getting the short end of the stick, and ending up dead in the last season.

Portrayed as a sensitive but ambitious student of Las Encinas, Joel is revealed to have been killed by the crooked police detective Luis (Alejandro Albarracin). The chain of events that leads to Joel’s murder is triggered by Luis getting to know about sex parties happening in Isadora House, Isadora’s (Valentina Zenere) nightclub. Luis decides to use this information to blackmail Isa for money, who in turn contacts Joel, asking him to use his Alumni Club contacts to ensure Luis gets out of their way.

Joel ends up confronting Luis and telling him to keep his nose out of Isa’s operation, leaving the detective in a state of bother regarding his job security. In a calculated step, Luis decides to follow Joel to one of the Alumni Clubrooms and murder him in his sleep. However, the plan goes slightly awry when Joel gets up to realize Luis’ intention, following which the policeman stabs the teenager in a rush of blood.

Luis meets his tragic fate later in the season, when he and Isa are trapped together in Isadora House. Isa plots to eliminate Luis with the help of a poisonous drug, but is overpowered by the detective instead, who injects her with the poison. Isa catches a lucky break as the police arrive just in time to save her, and she uses this window of opportunity to stab the drug into Luis as he gets carried away from the scene.

