Get To Know Tigris Snow Before ‘The Hunger Games: A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes takes us back to Panem long before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute. The upcoming prequel movie, based on the book of the same name by author Suzanne Collins, will introduce viewers to a younger Coriolanus Snow and other members of his family, like Tigris Snow.

The prequel to The Hunger Games series, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, is coming to theaters soon. It takes place roughly 64 years before the main series, and audiences will get to see the formidable President Snow as an 18-year-old kid. This Coriolanus Snow, as played by Tom Blyth, is still trying to reconcile the horrors of the recent war with how his family’s future will play out in Panem. The Snow family was once associated with the wealth and upper class of the Capitol. After the war, they fell on hard times financially. They may still live in a fancy high-rise condo, but they often don’t have enough food to eat. All that remains of the once-great Snow family is Coriolanus, his aging grandmother, and his cousin, Tigris.

Who is Tigris Snow?

Tigris Snow is the backbone of the Snow family during the events of Songbirds and Snakes. With their grandmother not able to do much, Coriolanus and Tigris must fend for themselves. Coriolanus is trying to ensure their family’s future by attending school. Once he’s done, he should be able to get a good enough job to pull them out of their financial troubles. In the meantime, Tigris pretty much supports the family on her own. She is a few years older than Coriolanus and has worked to find a low-level position in the fashion industry. In addition to working, Tigris does most of the shopping and food preparation for the Snows. There are hints that she may have also performed sex work to ensure her family stayed afloat.

This isn’t the first time Hunger Games fans will have seen Tigris. In the Mockingjay book and the movie adaptation The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2, Tigris helps Katniss and her friends. When Katniss’ team is trying to make their way to the Snow house, they find refuge with Tigris (Eugenie Bondurant). The older Tigris is known in the Capitol for her bold fashion designs. However, she was ostracized by society for making her appearance “too extreme” in her quest to look like a tiger. President Snow himself fired her from working on the fashions of the Hunger Games because he couldn’t stand how she looked. Knowing that they are related and that she kept him alive for years makes his dismissal even worse.

Euphoria‘s Hunter Schafer will play Tigris in the upcoming film, premiering in theaters on November 17.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

