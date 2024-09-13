‘The Perfect Couple’ is loaded with suspects and red herrings, but who is the killer in the end?

We all know that “Perfect Couple”. Their lives are something out of a magazine. Vacations to amazing locals. New “fur babies” they’ve adopted. And of course, their endless ardor for one another. But in Netflix’s The Perfect Couple, trouble has come to paradise.

What’s The Perfect Couple about?

The Perfect Couple starts off as a young WASP’s dream. Two beautiful, blueblooded soon-to-be newlyweds. An expensive wedding in Cape Cod. And a dead body washing up on the shore! Wait, maybe not that last part. After a corpse is discovered on the beach the morning of the big wedding, the nightmare begins. The bride, the groom, and all their families and friends are suspect. No one leaves before the truth comes out.

So whodunnit?

Abandon All Hope of Not Being Spoiled, Ye Who Scroll Past Here

You really wanna know?

It was Abby.



YOU MEAN THE PREGNANT LADY!?

Yes, I do.

But … but why?

Why indeed? To understand that, first we’ll have to go back … “back to the beginning” as Hilary Duff once sang in her 2003 hit “Come Clean”. And come clean we shall, Hilary! So first thing’s first, the “Perfect Couple” after which this show was named was (unsurprisingly) not so perfect after all.

Famous author Greer (Nicole Kidman) and her husband Tag (Liev Schreiber) might look like the pinnacle of martial perfection, but looks can be deceiving. Tag has got, for lack of a better term “that dog in him.” And he can’t seem to keep that dog in his pants. He’s had so many extra-marital affairs that even Don Draper would wag a finger at him. Tag’s latest target? Merrit (Meghann Fahy), the now-dead victim herself! And the tea continues to steep! As a result of their affair, Merrit became pregnant with Tag’s kid.

Why does that matter? Because, in keeping with the theme of deceiving appearances, Tag Winbury and his family don’t actually have “f*ck you money” like they pretend to. They’re cash poor, one might say. Tag skates by on the money his wife makes. And the rest of the scratch is tied up in a family trust, to be distributed amongst the Winburys once the youngest of the siblings turns 18.

Abby’s (Dakota Fanning) husband Tom (Jack Reynor) isn’t doing so hot in the money department either. They need that trust fund money, and they need it now. However, if Merrit was to give birth to Tag’s kid, that child would also be a Winbury, meaning that Abby and Tom would have to wait until the kid turns 18 for that $$$ to roll in. Abby, quite literally, couldn’t afford to wait that long. She decided to end Merrit’s life and cash her check ASAP.

