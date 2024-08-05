‘House of the Dragon’ Might Have Just Introduced Two Key Players for Season 3

While the House of the Dragon season 2 finale left many disappointed with its lack of action, it did contain some surprises in the dying moments.

Towards the end of the season, the scales are shown to be tipped in favor of Team Black, as Rhaenyra found riders for three of their dragons: Seasmoke, Vermithor, and Silverwing. The Greens, on the other hand, looked severely undermanned, until the emergence of a cobalt-blue beast in the last episode of the season.

The dragon shown in the last montage of House of the Dragon season 2 finale is Tessarion, also known as the “Blue Queen” in the lore. Her appearance was teased in the promo for the episode, and her actual appearance in the show was limited to just a fraction of a second more than that. Tessarion is shown to be flying above the Hightower army, as they march towards King’s Landing to defend the Greens’ claim to power.

The Blue Queen is shown to be quite small during the current events of the show, but in the literature, she is known to grow into an indomitable creature. Easily recognizable due to her unique cobalt blue scales and copper wings, Tessarion is the only dragon in the Game of Thrones universe who breathes blue fire.

Tessarion’s rider, while not so evident in the still that depicts the magnificent dragon, is Prince Daeron Targaryen, King Viserys, and Queen Dowager Alicent’s youngest son. Daeron has made fleeting appearances in the show so far, only appearing as a literal child. The reason behind his absence in the show so far is that he was sent to foster in Oldtown, the Hightowers’ turf. In his formative years, he serves as a squire and cupbearer for the head of House Hightower, Ormund Hightower.

That the writers introduced Tessarion with its rider, Daeron, indicates that the duo is likely to be featured heavily in the upcoming third season, which might end up being more action-oriented than its predecessors.

