Although House of the Dragon has introduced us to many new dragons, there are still some we’re yet to meet on-screen.

Recommended Videos

Silverwing is one of those dragons, who had her prime in the reign of King Jaehaerys and has spent much of the events of House of the Dragon secluded on Dragonstone. However, she takes part in several events that are vital not just for the Targaryen dynasty but for dragon lore and the Seven Kingdoms as a whole.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Fire & Blood and possibly future seasons of House of the Dragon.

Silverwing hatched from a dragon’s egg placed in the cradle of Alysanne Targaryen by her sister Rhaena in 36 AC, beginning a long tradition of placing dragon eggs in Targaryen children’s cradles. She grew up alongside Vermithor, who hatched from the cradle of Alysanne’s elder brother, Jaeharys. The pair of dragons, one silver and one bronze, were bonded mates alongside their riders, who would marry as teenagers on Dragonstone, to the chagrin of their elders.

As the king and queen spent much of their time together growing up and as adults, so too did the dragons. Silverwing and Vermithor would carry their royal riders on progress across the Seven Kingdoms, including one where Silverwing took Alysanna to the North alone.

It was here that a strange event took place, where Alysanne asked Silverwing to fly over the Wall. Silverwing refused three times, which Alysanne noted in a letter to Jaeharys, saying that Silverwing had never refused her before.

In 93 AC, Alysanne flew Silverwing for the last time at the age of 57 but the flight was too painful due to various health conditions. The queen was said to weep at that last flight, having loved to fly on Silverwing. When Alysanne died 100 AC, Silverwing became riderless.

Silverwing in House of the Dragon

(HBO)

Moving onto speculation about the role Silverwing could play in House of the Dragon, we already have some idea thanks to Fire & Blood. Hints are already being dropped for the Dragonseeds and we’ve already met Ulf the White, a future rider of Silverwing if they stick to the same story as Fire & Blood.

Silverwing is currently living on Dragonstone with Vermithor, both of whom should be claimed by Dragonseed riders. Silverwing is believed to be the most docile of dragons but is still far from calm, not accepting just anyone as a rider.

However, she did accept Ulf the White and would fight alongside Vermithor at the first battle of Tumbelton, where Ulf and Hugh would turn on Rhaenyra and eventually fight for the Hightowers. When loyal Ser Addam on Seasmoke would eventually meet the Greens in battle, Ulf slept through the second battle of Tumbleton.

That didn’t stop Silverwing from rising to join the fight alongside Vermithor. He, Seasmoke, and Tessarion were all slain during the battle, while Silverwing survived. It was said that she found her way to Vermithor’s side and attempted to lift his wing three times, seemingly to try and rouse her mate of decades. When she couldn’t, she began to fly listlessly over the battlefield, feeding on horses and men alike.

With Ulf’s death soon after, Silverwing became riderless once more. Three more men attempted to claim her, with one losing an arm and another her life. No one tried again after that, with Silverwing retiring and becoming wild during the following reign of Aegon III Targaryen. She was one of just four living dragons and made her lair on a small island in Red Lake in the northwest of the Reach.

(featured image: Max)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy