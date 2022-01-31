Who Is Nelson in Euphoria and How Old Is He?

Euphoria’s season 2 midpoint is here, and it hit us harder than Cassie’s hot tub vomit! Many of the characters are hitting what seems to be rock bottoms (or close to it): Cassie is spiraling over her secret relationship with Nate, Rue is deep in her relapse and in business with some dangerous people while Jules and Elliott have just cheated on her, Kat is about to break up with Ethan, and Cal, still recovering from his brutal beating by Ashtray, just came out to his family while in a drunken rage. Everyone is hurting badly, and now the mother of the mysterious “Nelson’s” baby is back to wreak havoc on Fez and Ashtray’s life.

We first hear about “Nelson” near the end of the episode while Fez (Angus Cloud) and Ashtray (Javon Walton) are watching a movie at home. They’ve already had their own violent confrontations with Cal, and at some point, Fez is going to learn that Rue went over his head to work a deal with Laurie (Martha Kelly), but now he has to deal with the return of a potentially disruptive force from his past.

So who is Nelson?

While we don’t see Nelson this episode, Custer (Faye’s boyfriend) interrupts Fez and Ashtray’s movie time to drop a potential bombshell in their laps when he says, “Nelson’s baby mama showed up last night asking all types of stupid-ass questions.” At least, that is what the subtitles read. Without subtitles, it sounds like he says the name “Mouse” instead of “Nelson,” which means it’s possible that Nelson and Mouse are the same person. This is either an error with the subtitle captions or a potential clue about his identity. And it could spell big trouble for Fez and Ashtray.

Mouse was Fez’s main supplier in Season 1, but after a big drug bust, Ashtray (in a fit of terror) killed Mouse and all of his buddies with a hammer. Oops! So if Mouse and Nelson are the same person, it probably spells bad news for Fez and Ashtray if his baby mama is out there asking questions and trying to track down Fez!

Who plays Mouse/Nelson and How old is he?

Mouse is played by Meeko Gattuso, who also goes by just “Meeko,” an actor/producer. His first role was in Gimme the Loot in 2012, and he has also had roles in Queen of the Glory, Night Rapper, King Jack, and The Monster. The age of Mouse/Nelson has never been revealed, but based on the estimated age of Gattuso, it’s possible that he is in his late 40s to mid 50s, which only serves to further highlight the disparate worlds of Euphoria. While Cassie, Nate, and Maddy are having an operatic high school love triangle, Fez and Ashtray have the ghost of their violent past possibly coming back to haunt them.

