CHARLESTON, WV - AUGUST 21: President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on August 21, 2018 in Charleston, West Virginia. Paul Manafort, a former campaign manager for Trump and a longtime political operative, was found guilty in a Washington court today of not paying taxes on more than $16 million in income and lying to banks where he was seeking loans. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

‘Who is more delusional?’: Trump roasted for truly wild anti-immigration promise

Image of Isobel Grieve
Isobel Grieve
|

Published: Jan 21, 2025 06:11 am

Yesterday, at a rally, President Donald Trump addressed his league of followers; in that speech, he claimed, “Before the sun sets tomorrow evening, the invasion of our borders will have come to a halt, and all the illegal border trespassers will be in some way or another be on their way back home.” His words leaped from the podium to his audience like a battle cry; the assembly erupted into cheers. 

Recommended Videos

However, outside Trump’s echo chamber is the population of the United States who are still in shock and awe that a Felon convicted of fraud and money laundering has been elected to lead their country for a second time. Within that disbelief comes the defense mechanism of humor and rash reactions. 

@Calltoactivism on X (formerly Twitter), a leftist account dedicated to the preservation of democracy and organizing resistance to MAGA rhetoric, spent the better part of January 20 roasting the inauguration of President Donald Trump by referring to his anti-immigration promise delusion and quipping about Melania Trump’s presence. 

Plenty flocked to X and Bluesky to poke fun at the First Lady’s line of defense against kisses from the President. 

Some social media users point out that the choice to hold the inauguration inside may have been a misdirect to distract from the limited number of spectators in the capital. 

Joy Reid: "You can't purchase adoration."The streets of Washington DC are DESERTED for trump.

BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan.bsky.social) 2025-01-20T15:50:41.604Z

Yet, there are many reasons to hold the festivities indoors: added security considering the two assassination attempts against Trump, the comfortability of the billionaires present, and to shield the upper class from the body of people who marched in protest to the Washington steps. 

Yet, there are still plenty of troubling contradictions, outlandish claims, and empty promises President Donald Trump made in the past three days. In the same speech at his rally on Sunday, Trump almost admitted to voter fraud at the hands of his new best pal, Elon Musk. 

Trump also claimed that he would change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which the US President certainly does not have the power to do, which sent former First Lady Hilary Clinton to giggles and former Vice President Kamala Harris to smirk. 

However, still addressing the elephant at the border, it became devastating to many people that those who crossed the border from Mexico to California to help reduce the damaging wildfires are now subject to racist rhetoric. 

There are people at the border today who had appointments with officers to seek asylum in the United States legally who are now being treated with utmost disrespect as CBP One canceled their appointments, their hopes dashed, and their chances of freedom significantly reduced. These are those who are legally seeking aid from the states. 

One of the most frustrating aspects of this situation is that President Donald Trump is inheriting many of the positive improvements made by the Biden administration. 

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Isobel Grieve
Isobel Grieve
Isobel Grieve is a Freelance Writer for The Mary Sue. She scours the internet for culture, controversies, and celebrity News, and when she isn't writing about that, she's deep-diving into books, TV and movies for meaning and hidden lore. Isobel has a BAH in English, Cinema and Media Studies, and she has over two years of professional writing experience in the Entertainment industry on the Toronto Guardian, TV Obsessive, Film Obsessive, and InBetweenDrafts. You can read her unfiltered thoughts on Twitter @isobelgrieve