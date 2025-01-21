‘Who is more delusional?’: Trump roasted for truly wild anti-immigration promise

Yesterday, at a rally, President Donald Trump addressed his league of followers; in that speech, he claimed, “Before the sun sets tomorrow evening, the invasion of our borders will have come to a halt, and all the illegal border trespassers will be in some way or another be on their way back home.” His words leaped from the podium to his audience like a battle cry; the assembly erupted into cheers.

However, outside Trump’s echo chamber is the population of the United States who are still in shock and awe that a Felon convicted of fraud and money laundering has been elected to lead their country for a second time. Within that disbelief comes the defense mechanism of humor and rash reactions.

Donald Trump promises that by the time the sun sets tomorrow, he’ll solve the entire Immigration problem and will shut down the border.



Who is more delusional? Donald Trump or the cult members that support him? pic.twitter.com/7oPaBJ0EJL — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 19, 2025

@Calltoactivism on X (formerly Twitter), a leftist account dedicated to the preservation of democracy and organizing resistance to MAGA rhetoric, spent the better part of January 20 roasting the inauguration of President Donald Trump by referring to his anti-immigration promise delusion and quipping about Melania Trump’s presence.

I knew that hat had a purpose.



pic.twitter.com/i5h3lVUswf — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 20, 2025

Plenty flocked to X and Bluesky to poke fun at the First Lady’s line of defense against kisses from the President.

melania when she saw him approaching https://t.co/KQTUOo9nZ1 pic.twitter.com/YkH9BCAgpK — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) January 20, 2025

Some social media users point out that the choice to hold the inauguration inside may have been a misdirect to distract from the limited number of spectators in the capital.

Joy Reid: "You can't purchase adoration."The streets of Washington DC are DESERTED for trump. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan.bsky.social) 2025-01-20T15:50:41.604Z

Yet, there are many reasons to hold the festivities indoors: added security considering the two assassination attempts against Trump, the comfortability of the billionaires present, and to shield the upper class from the body of people who marched in protest to the Washington steps.

A larger crowd showed up today to protest Trump’s presidency than were there for his last inauguration. In cold weather. They didn’t erect gallows, they didn’t break doors and windows. They didn’t smear feces on walls. This is what a peaceful protest looks like. pic.twitter.com/zQsUWkarRs — Piyush Mittal ????????? (@piyushmittal) January 18, 2025

Yet, there are still plenty of troubling contradictions, outlandish claims, and empty promises President Donald Trump made in the past three days. In the same speech at his rally on Sunday, Trump almost admitted to voter fraud at the hands of his new best pal, Elon Musk.

Trump also claimed that he would change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which the US President certainly does not have the power to do, which sent former First Lady Hilary Clinton to giggles and former Vice President Kamala Harris to smirk.

Hillary laughing at Trump announcing he’s renaming the Gulf Of Mexico to the Gulf of America ? pic.twitter.com/UWypR7d8vb — Adam (@AdamJSmithGA) January 20, 2025

However, still addressing the elephant at the border, it became devastating to many people that those who crossed the border from Mexico to California to help reduce the damaging wildfires are now subject to racist rhetoric.

Mexico just helped out LA with the disaster that were the fires, & doing this to their ppl immediately afterwards is such a slap in the face ☹️ https://t.co/UGv0PDl5jV — Z (@ModtasticBling) January 19, 2025

There are people at the border today who had appointments with officers to seek asylum in the United States legally who are now being treated with utmost disrespect as CBP One canceled their appointments, their hopes dashed, and their chances of freedom significantly reduced. These are those who are legally seeking aid from the states.

The people losing CBP One appointments were patiently waiting in Mexico & complying with a smart process that could modernize asylum. Eliminating CBPOne is not only deeply unfair to the human beings who were following the rules, but this move will destabilize the border. https://t.co/AizkWdxel3 — Andrea R. Flores (@Arosaflores) January 20, 2025

One of the most frustrating aspects of this situation is that President Donald Trump is inheriting many of the positive improvements made by the Biden administration.

Not sure what country the new president is talking about. Crime is down. Oil production is up. Illegal border crossings are down. The stock market is up. Inflation is down. And he will take credit for all of it. — Richard Stengel (@stengel) January 20, 2025

