The New Ghost Dog Pokémon Is Adorable But Also Has an Absolutely Terrifying Ability

As we rapidly approach November 18th, the release date for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Nintendo has been feeding us the most delightful breadcrumbs of information here and there. Sometimes it’s about the gameplay, other times it’s about the world of Paldea itself. The best ones, however, are the ones that reveal new Pokemon to us, and in a faux-documentary style! It’s already been done with my boy Grafaiai. But now, perfectly in time for Halloween, we’ve got a spookier doc to delight in:

Ghost puppy, ghost puppy!! Ahh!! To say that Greavard was an instant hit is an understatement. Greavard is continuing the trend that this new game seems to be on, which is investing in more inventive, engaging designs than in past iterations. He actually looks like he could be in a Mario game, which is a compliment! As for his other info, Twitter’s got us covered, where the official Pokemon account writes that “Greavard is so affectionate that paying it any attention will make it so happy that it’ll follow you wherever you go. However, Greavard will slowly and inadvertently absorb the life-force of those around it.”

Meet Greavard, the Ghost Dog Pokémon! 🐶🕯️



Greavard is so affectionate that paying it any attention will make it so happy that it'll follow you wherever you go. However, Greavard will slowly and inadvertently absorb the life-force of those around it.



❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/rhYErWamFN — Pokémon (@Pokemon) October 25, 2022

And as spooky as that sounds, anyone who owns and loves a dog knows that that’s just how dogs are. You love ’em, you want ’em in your life, and they’d never wish you any harm … but good lord, are they needy. One minute you’re young and having fun in the club, and the next, you’re being woken up at 6AM to watch your puppy slowly eat kibble that she’s not even going to finish. The love is worth it, but yeah, wow, “absorbing the life-force of those around it” doesn’t even scratch the surface.

Meanwhile, the game’s official website has even more to say about our new ghost puppy poke-friend:

It has powerful jaws that can shatter bones—a single bite from Greavard can be grievous! Normally, Greavard barely moves, resting peacefully underground. It pokes the topmost part of its head above ground and lights an eerie glow at its tip, then waits for someone to approach. When a person draws near, Greavard jumps out of the ground while letting out a spooky cry that would startle most unsuspecting people. However, it doesn’t appear to do this with ill intent. Greavard has such a friendly and affectionate personality that paying it even the slightest bit of attention will make it so overjoyed that it will follow you wherever you go. Of all the Pokémon residing in the Paldea region, it is known to be especially easy to befriend. Pokemon.com

As for the “lore” behind this ghost pup, I’m assuming that, based on its name (which seems to be a portmanteau of “greave” and “graveyard”), Greavards are the ghosts of knightly dogs who wander graveyards seeking someone else to follow around in the afterlife. So, yeah, one of the sadder entries, a la Cubone with a little bit of Hachi. But hey, he’s awfully cute, isn’t he? You’ll get to meet Greavard and all of his friends on November 18th, when Pokemon Scarlet & Violet releases! Will you add him to your party? Let us know in the comments!

