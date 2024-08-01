Everyone Knows This Is the Real Star of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Dogpool, arguably the most important character from Deadpool & Wolverine, is taking the internet by storm due to her unique look.

While Deadpool & Wolverine featured a star-studded cast, with Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine, there is one actress who has captured hearts on social media: Peggy, who played the role of Dogpool! While this may be her acting debut, Peggy’s life has been interesting from the very start.

Who is Peggy the Dog?

Peggy is a British dog born around 2018. This Pugese (a mix of a Pug and Chinese Crested Dog) was adopted by Holly Middleton near the end of 2018, at around six months old. Peggy was the runt on an accidental litter.

Middleton named the pupper Peggy after her great-grandmother. Due to her unique look, Peggy entered an ugly dog competition in 2023, held by the photography printing firm ParrotPrint. Peggy took home first place, bagging the title “Britain’s ugliest dog.” Following her win in the ugly dog competition, Peggy started appearing on local television.

However, it was her next project that earned Peggy her big break!

Peggy the Dog joins the Deadpool & Wolverine cast

In November 2023, Ryan Reynolds took to Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) to share a photo of Peggy in a Dogpool costume. In his caption, he revealed that Peggy would be joining the cast of Deadpool & Wolverine in Summer 2024! The post soon went viral, garnering over thousands of likes across social media.

During an interview with Empire, it was revealed that Ryan Reynolds was a huge advocate for Peggy to play Dogpool. He claims that Peggy “feels like the animal manifestation of Wade Wilson.” This is likely due to Peggy’s unconventional look, which mirrors Wade Wilson’s appearance.

Did Dogpool save the day? Not a chance in gremlin hell. But she IS currently causing the Disney plushy merch department nightmares. Coming with the movie, Summer 2024 ??L pic.twitter.com/mMtUb4wSsk — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 9, 2023

Becoming a Pool was no easy feat for Peggy. As she was born with no hair, Peggy is extremely sensitive to temperatures. If it’s too cold, she needs to be bundled up. If it’s too warm, she needs to be lathered in lotion so that her skin does not burn. However, she reportedly took the role on like a champ! She was trained by animal trainer Jules Tottman for her role and learned how to jump into Ryan Reynolds’ arms and lick cheese off of the faces of her co-stars.

Peggy made her red carpet debut at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in London, walking alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. The former even held Peggy during the premiere and called her a “10 in our hearts.”

To celebrate Peggy’s first red carpet, British music and entertainment retailer HMV temporarily changed their logo, which uses the image of a dog named Nipper, with Peggy.

While it is unknown if Peggy has more projects lined up, there is one thing that’s certain: She’s already a massive star!

