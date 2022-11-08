Thank You, Chris Evans’ ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Photoshoot, for Everyone’s New Phone Wallpapers

At the ripe time of 12:00AM EST, we were gifted with People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive, and 2022’s pick goes to Captain America himself, Chris Evans. Now, even your not-online aunt will know who Evans is, and really, if you exist in an online space in any capacity, you know that this would have been fandom’s go-to pick sooner than this, but hey, as Steve Rogers taught us in Spider-Man: Homecoming, patience.

As if we weren’t all already too in love with Evans, his new title came with a sea of fall boy pictures that instantly had Twitter screaming and also included Evans talking about how his mother was going to brag about this. “My mom will be so happy,” he said. “She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”

Thank you momma Evans. ? #SexiestManAlive star @ChrisEvans is opening up about the one lady he knows will be happy about his new title: https://t.co/FgkwGCwcN5 pic.twitter.com/CziQGcJrGe — People (@people) November 8, 2022

Look, the photoshoot is internet-breaking worthy. Not only is there one picture with Evans standing by a motorcycle (my favorite), but also he found a lawn chair and that’s genuinely dangerous for a man who looks this good.

People Magazine has named Chris Evans the Sexiest Man Alive. pic.twitter.com/kM6cp0kXWC — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 8, 2022

And the excitement isn’t limited to just us Twitter fans, either. Actress and superstar Yvette Nicole Brown, who calls Evans her “Twitter bae,” shared her excitement for the title as well, writing on Twitter about how she was going to go to his home and get her issue signed.

And we KNOW this! ?



Hey @ChrisEvans, I’ll be stopping by to get my issue autographed. Don’t act brand new like you don’t know nobody! ?#TwitterBae https://t.co/aMZm830cjH — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) November 8, 2022

The journey to Sexiest Man Alive

Evans has been what I would label the millennials’ movie star. Many of us started this journey with his movies like The Perfect Score and Not Another Teen Movie, then on to his superhero adventures as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch (first) in the 2005 and 2007 Fantastic Four movies. He has now obviously been our Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011, after his introduction in Captain America: The First Avenger, and left the MCU after Avengers: Endgame and getting the title of “America’s Ass” thanks to Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang.

But he has had a steady ride to the top, with fans backing him from the start, and while he’s no longer the star-spangled man with a plan, he’s been hard at work in other projects like Knives Out from Rian Johnson, The Gray Man where he was reunited with the Russo Brothers, and Lightyear as Buzz Lightyear.

The point is, this man is constantly working, which means he’s giving everyone something to look forward to and looking great while doing so. This title isn’t all fun and games, though, because Evans is aware that his friends are going to make fun of him for it. “Really this will just be a point of bullying,” he joked. “It’s ripe for harassment.”

We also got a look into the future of Evans’ projects as he talked about being able to take a break now and not constantly keep pushing forward in his career. “The most enjoyable aspect of my career right now is feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas,” he said. “I feel like I have a bit more freedom to take time away from the industry and still find projects that will satisfy my creative appetite when I return.”

Thank you, Chris, for everyone’s new phone wallpapers. What a great way to bring in the fall!

