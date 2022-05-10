Hulu’s new miniseries, Candy, debuted last night with an unusual release schedule, with one episode dropping every night through May 13. Now that the first episode is out, the reviews are in (and not all of them are good), but let’s talk about the true story behind this latest true crime TV series—especially considering we’ve got another version of the same story on the way after this one is over.

As a true crime nerd, it’s always exciting to see an adaptation of a crime you have heard/read a lot about. That’s why the trailer for Candy was of such interest to me. And then I found out that this was one of two television adaptations about the case. The second is Love and Death, which is scheduled to come out this year on HBO.

That’s right—dueling murder adaptations.

So why are we telling this story? Twice? It’s already been adapted in a slightly fictionalized version with A Killing in a Small Town, for which Barbara Hershey won an Emmy. The trailer doesn’t give much away, so I don’t want to “spoil,” but I will say that there will be an affair at the central part of the murder. Y’all will have to decide which adaptation of the leading man you would kill over: Jesse Plemons or Pablo Schreiber. Landry or Pornstache.

But it combines love, sex, and murder in a religious small town. Plus, true crime is more popular than ever and there are only so many failed tech start-ups we can adapt at one time.

And yes, this is true crime, so Biel’s Candy Montgomery is based on a real person, as is the rest of the story. Both adaptations will tell the real-life story of Wylie, Texas housewife Candy Montgomery, who brutally murdered her “friend” Betty Gore with an axe in 1980. I say “friend,” because I think that, as the story unfolds, it is made clear that their friendship was not that honest.

Candy, the Hulu version, stars Jessica Beal (7th Heaven) as Candy and Melanie Lynskey (Ever After, Yellowjackets) as Gore. Love and Death has Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) as Candy Montgomery and Lily Rabe (American Horror Story) as Betty Gore.

Which cast has you more interested in seeing a murder/affair?

