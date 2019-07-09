Who Are Your Favorite Female Video Game Characters?

Yesterday was National Video Game Day, and it was super fun to see gamers of all kind and all levels share their love for their games. For me, it was an excellent opportunity to reflect on my favorite ladies in the game. Full disclosure: I love fighting games, so my tastes are not as sophisticated as others, but these ladies are some of my favorites in games.

1. Lyndis /Lyn (Fire Emblem)

Fire Emblem is one of my favorite game series ever. I’ve been playing it since the series’ first North American release (Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade), and I fell in love with Lyn real quick. I loved playing her storyline at the beginning; her stats were solid, and the bond you got to build with her character was really meaningful. I actually really hated when I had to go to Eliwood and Hector, because they weren’t as cool, in my humble opinion. I also just love her design—the long green hair, the blue dress with the boots … it slays. Also, we stan a swordswoman.

2. Ivy Valentine (Soulcalibur)

I’ve loved Ivy since Soulcalibur 2, and despite the hot takes and all the analysis I have on the character, the design, and all that, she’s still an awesome character. The hair, the outfit, the whip weapon … it’s just so cool. Her connection to Cervantes and Soul Edge is legitimately compelling, and while she’s hyper-sexualized, it doesn’t take away from her power. She’s one of the hardest characters to play, and it’s for a reason. Plus, she introduced a whole era of players to soft bondage.

3. Ayane (Dead or Alive)

Dead or Alive is one of my guilty pleasure loves, because despite it also having issues, the female characters are badass, and I love them. My favorite is the purple-haired ninja Ayane. She has a glorious sibling rivalry with half-sister Kasumi and is legitimately a great character to play as in the games. I love her new look in 6, and as long as she’s in the games, I’ll always be there.

4. Anna Williams (Tekken)

Yeah, I like petty siblings with short hair; I don’t see what the problem is. I just think Anna is more fun than her more popular sister, Nina Williams, in the Tekken series. She’s more of a villain and is filled with dom energy when she fights. All her intro and outros are about how much fighting turns her on, and it’s even more fun when you lose so so badly. Anna is hot, but it always feels like she’s hot for her. I mean, you can watch, but only before she gouges your eyes out.

5. Mileena (Mortal Kombat)

I almost put Jade (also from Mortal Kombat) here, but my heart wants what it wants, and that’s Mileena. She eats faces, but also kind of wants you to be her friend. I find that relatable, and I would be brave enough to give her a hug.

Other awesome Tweets celebrating games!

Happy #NationalVideoGameDay, Trainers! What was your first Pokémon game? Tell us in the comments. 👇🎮 pic.twitter.com/MimFNBOJBr — Pokémon (@Pokemon) July 8, 2019

Crystal.

Bye, Xbox.

Fire Emblem: Fates.

Who are some of your favorite female video game characters?

(image: Nintendo)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—