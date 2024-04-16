Breaking Down General Iroh’s Family Tree in ‘The Legend of Korra’

General Iroh: A man who could easily beat out the competition for Himbo President of the Free World. Yes, Korra is the main character of The Legend of Korra, but Iroh is a legend all on his own.

After all, Iroh inherited his name from one of the greatest Fire Nation Legends of all time, The Dragon of the West. But who were this dude’s parents? How does the family tree work? Let’s dive in.

In case you forgot, General Iroh is HIM. He is the young general of the United Forces, the combined military might of the United Republic of Nations. From a young age, Iroh wanted to make it big in the military. However, he had no interest in going through the Fire Nation military channels. Instead, he wanted to learn from the best sailors on the planet: The Water Tribe.

After many petitions and rejections, Iroh was allowed to serve in a fleet of Northern Water Tribe ships that were famous for their seafaring abilities and espionage skills. Going against the wishes of his family, Iroh became the first ever Fire Nation sailor on a Water Tribe vessel. Goated.

After winning the respect of his fellow Water Tribe sailors, Iroh went back to the Fire Nation. His higher-ups thought that the well-traveled, open-minded young man could be the perfect candidate for the multinational United Forces. After joining the UF, he became friends with other officers like Commander Bumi and was decorated with awards and medals. For his many accomplishments, he was given command of the United Forces in his mid-30s—there’s no better man for the job.

Who are General Iroh’s Parents?

General Iroh is the son of Fire Lord Izumi and the grandson of Fire Lord Zuko. He is also the great-grandnephew of his namesake General Iroh, the tea-slurping, wisdom-spitting former Fire Nation bigwig. As the son of Fire Lord Izumi, Iroh is part of the Fire Nation Royal Family. After the death of his mother, he will likely inherit the title of Fire Lord—unless he has siblings that we don’t know about.

We don’t know exactly what will happen if and when Iroh is called to serve as the Fire Lord. It’s likely that he will either choose to abdicate the throne or step down as the Commander of the United Forces. Holding both titles is a bit of a conflict of interest. As for his father, we don’t know the identity of the guy. But wherever Iroh’s dad is, in this world or the Spirit World, you can bet he’s proud of his son.

