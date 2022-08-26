We’d already been enjoying seeing whiny critics of student debt relief get called out on Twitter yesterday for their hypocrisy, with people posting screengrabs of all the PPP loan money they’d had forgiven without complaint. But things got taken to a whole new level of schadenfreude when the official White House Twitter account got in on the action, calling out Republican lawmakers for doing the same thing.

For example, Marjorie Taylor Greene sure does have a lot of opinions about the “unfair” act of forgiving debts for someone who had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/4FoCymt8TB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

The same goes for Vern Buchanan, Markwayne Mullin, Kevin Hern, Mike Kelly, and—of course—Matt Gaetz. The White House account came for them all.

Congressman Vern Buchanan had over $2.3 million in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/bXpwJlWRm4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

Congressman Kevin Hern had over $1 million in PPP loans forgiven. https://t.co/XsBaqxNZN4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

Congressman Matt Gaetz had $482,321 in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/XPgC0pETkp — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

This is a low-key, fact-based but still entirely devastating dragging and people were extremely into it.

The White House Twitter account pulling a “this you?” — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 25, 2022

The White House Twitter account has gone goblin mode pic.twitter.com/Th3YI5Zs3m — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) August 25, 2022

Dark Brandon has the password to the White House Twitter account https://t.co/oscEuZwJZi — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) August 25, 2022

The White House Twitter account rn pic.twitter.com/m1wOyJfERd — bekka supp (@valhallabckgirl) August 25, 2022

The @WhiteHouse putting Republicans on blast that had PPP loans forgiven is the kind of petty I want to see more of. Drag them. DRAG. THEM. — Malynda Hale (@MalyndaHale) August 25, 2022

It appears the person behind the tweets is Megan Coyne, the White House’s brand new Deputy Director of Platforms. Before she took that role just this month, she was one of the architects of New Jersey’s famously hilarious Twitter account, which got launched into internet fame after replying to a rando’s snarky tweet (“Who let New Jersey have a Twitter?”) with the perfect response “your mom.”

Thank you, Megan Coyne, for continuing to do the important work out there.

