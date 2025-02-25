White Chicks 2 is in the works two decades after the first movie had been released. The cultural impact of White Chicks can’t be overstated enough, but will the second movie bank on something more than Y2K nostalgia?

Actor Marlon Wayans told Good Morning America that fans had always been asking for a sequel. “Hey, you know, I think it’s time,” Wayans said, confirming that White Chicks 2 is no longer speculative. “Let’s get Scary Movie 6 done, and then we’ll go and bring out White Chicks 2.” This was a surprising announcement after Wayans was somewhat opposed to a sequel a few years ago.

“There’s no such thing as the right money for White Chicks 2,” Wayans told Esquire in 2022. “That’s too much work. Seven hours of makeup to be a white woman. I want to do sequels to movies where I’m a Black guy, and I’m in makeup for fifteen minutes.” Nevertheless, Wayans did clarify that the can be ‘bought’ for sequels—it may be that the production truly shelled out to have him back on board.

There’s no plot White Chicks 2 yet. Additionally, no release date and cast have been confirmed. All that’s known is that the movie is currently in production. That doesn’t mean other cast members aren’t going to make a comeback—Terry Crews is probably making his way downtown for the sequel, too. “I wish we could do White Chicks 2,” Crews mentioned in a podcast interview at Club Shay Shay.

‘White Chicks 2’ can be done, but should the sequel happen?

Just because they can create a sequel, should White Chicks 2 happen? This is where social media was a little torn about the subject. Upon the announcement, many on X were understandably excited for a sequel. One X user writes, “They don’t make movies like this anymore.” Attached to the Tweet is an iconic moment where Marcus and Kevin—dressed as Brittany and Tiffany—diss Megan and Heather.

Another group of X users are hesitant to support a White Chicks sequel because other jokes are no longer acceptable in today’s political climate. “They’re actually NOT going to be able to get away with the same type of humor and certain things they did for White Chicks,” writes an opposed X user. “So I’d rather they didn’t do a sequel, tbh!”

After all, even Terry Crews’ character had internalized misogyny against Black women in the movie. It was largely laughed off, but if it were shown today, perhaps people would be raising eyebrows instead. This is the same potential problem faced by Rush Hour 4. The Rush Hour series was definitely a comedic hit that millennials and Gen Z love to reminisce about. Still, there are some jokes that aged poorly in all three movies. The bottom line is that White Chicks and the Rush Hour movies were propped up by barstool humor. Its audience aged, and most likely no longer appreciates the tropes they once pulled off.

Nevertheless, some X users remain hopeful for White Chicks 2. They Tweeted, “Been waiting for this. I hope they come up with new jokes and not just reuse the old jokes for nostalgia.” In order to be successful as a movie, the sequel has to surpass the sentimentality attached to it. It’s a tall order, given how White Chicks is practically embedded in popular consciousness.

